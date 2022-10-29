Read full article on original website
The Phillies Have Major Advantage with Realmuto at Catcher
Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto must be prepared for another big game in World Series Game 3.
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
The J.T. Realmuto game: Phillies comeback to win
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto finished the game 3-4 with a double, the go-ahead home run, a walk, 3 RBI, and a run scored, as the Phillies won Game 1 of the World Series.
World Series Game 1 Recap: Series Outlook Following Phillies Win In Game 1
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to break down the rest of the World Series following the Phillies win over the Astros.
Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce Game 2 World Series Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the World Series Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Framber Valdez and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET. The Phillies took a 1-0 World Series lead, completing a five-run comeback to defeat the Astros 6-5 Friday night. The Astros need a win to defend homefield and even the series before the series shifts to Philadelphia for game three, game four and game five, if necessary.
A busy week ahead in the 'best sports town in America'
Rain, rain, go away. This week has a chance to be extraordinary. Philadelphia Phillies baseball and Union soccer have it all on the line, with at least three more World Series games, and an MLS Cup match; and the Eagles have a chance to make history.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies Beat the Astros Because Rob Thomson Out-Managed Dusty Baker
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is likely on a Hall of Fame track, but he got out-managed by Rob Thomson in World Series Game 1.
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
How to watch the 2022 World Series: Astros vs Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will face each other in the 2022 World Series after dominating performances in the 2022 MLB playoffs.
What We've Learned From Astros vs. Phillies So Far
Matt Snyder joins Zach Aldridge to break down what we've learned from the matchup between the Astros and Phillies so far.
