The CW is losing another show. “Stargirl,” the channel’s teen superhero drama, will conclude with its ongoing third season, IndieWire has confirmed. The show, which airs on Wednesdays, premiered its third season in August. The final episode will now premiere on December 7. The news comes shortly after The CW was acquired by station group Nexstar, in a deal that has been accompanied by several cancellations and endings for many of the network’s series. In May, ahead of the official deal, the channel canceled over half of its scripted programming lineup. Nexstar officially took control in October, with plans to retool the...

8 HOURS AGO