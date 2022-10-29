Read full article on original website
1923: Yellowstone Prequel Has a Release Date
The upcoming Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, will debut later this year. Paramount+ has announced that 1923 will head to the online streaming service on December 18 in the US and Canada, premiering on December 19 in the UK and Europe. 1923 is said to introduce a “new generation” of the...
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Apple TV Plus series Severance starts filming season two and adds a ton of talent to its cast
There will be a lot of talent coming on board for the second season of Severance. As reported by Deadline, Apple has added a slew of actors to the cast for the second season of the hit mystery series. Some notable names include Gwendoline Christie, who is known for her role as Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, and Merritt Wever, who I personally will always remember for her performance in Unbelievable.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Armageddon Time: release date, reviews, cast and everything we know about the James Gray movie
Armageddon Time is the latest movie from James Gray with a cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and more. Here’s what you need to know.
Jared Padalecki Set to Appear on ‘Walker’ Prequel ‘Independence’
Walker star Jared Padalecki is determined to appear on the show’s prequel spinoff Walker Independence, despite the 150-plus year gap between the two series. “It’s totally something we’ve talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence,” the actor told TVLine. Padalecki plays Texas Ranger Cordell Walker in the original CW series, which is a reboot of the 1990s western drama television series Walker, Texas Ranger. He also serves as an executive producer on Independence, which is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the main series.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022 movie) Amazon Prime, trailer, release date, Allison Janney
The People We Hate at the Wedding follows dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom Donna (Allison Janney), who are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did. Startattle.com – The People We Hate at the Wedding 2022.
The CW’s ‘Stargirl’ to End with Season 3
The CW is losing another show. “Stargirl,” the channel’s teen superhero drama, will conclude with its ongoing third season, IndieWire has confirmed. The show, which airs on Wednesdays, premiered its third season in August. The final episode will now premiere on December 7. The news comes shortly after The CW was acquired by station group Nexstar, in a deal that has been accompanied by several cancellations and endings for many of the network’s series. In May, ahead of the official deal, the channel canceled over half of its scripted programming lineup. Nexstar officially took control in October, with plans to retool the...
Marvel Studios Held a Special Screening of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in Support of The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts
Marvel Studios held the purple carpet World Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last week in Hollywood and early word is that the film is not only action-packed but serves as a touching emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman. To continue to honor the star, who passed away from cancer in 2020, director Ryan Coogler and several members of the cast were in Washington D.C. on Sunday, October 30th for a special screening of the film at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in support of The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts.
‘1923’: Premiere Date & Logo Revealed For Harrison Ford’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
Straight from Paramount, we finally have the premiere date for 1923, the next highly-anticipated Yellowstone series from Taylor Sheridan. Today, Paramount+ sent over the premiere date for their Depression-era Dutton drama, showcasing the series’ logo for the first time alongside. 1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will then premiere the following day (Monday, December 19) on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other international markets are forthcoming. In the meantime, here’s our first glimpse at the Yellowstone prequel’s title card:
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
A Christmas Story Christmas (2022 movie) HBO Max, trailer, release date
Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man. Startattle.com – A Christmas Story Christmas 2022. Genre : Comedy /...
Aunjanue L. Ellis to Star in ‘The Nickel Boys’ Adaptation; RaMell Ross to Direct for MGM, Plan B
Oscar nominee Aunjanue L. Ellis (King Richard) is set to star in The Nickel Boys, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, to be directed by RaMell Ross. The Nickel Boys is set in Jim Crow-era Florida and focuses on two boys unjustly sentenced to a brutal reform school. MGM’s Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content will produce the movie adaptation, which will also star Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger. More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Oscar Voters Even Consider Voting for Will Smith for 'Emancipation'? "We Have to Allow People to Grow," "No...
'Fallout' Series Featurette: Franchise Creators Share Their Excitement For Adapting the Video Game
Prime Video has released a brand-new featurette for their upcoming Fallout series, the highly-anticipated adaptation of the iconic RPG video game franchise. This new 2-minute and 30-second video focuses on members of Bethesda Game Studios, the company behind the franchise, as they discuss what it means to be taking Fallout from the medium of video games and into this new series.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
