Raleigh, NC

Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat

According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick

After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Gameday Preview: New Jersey Devils – 11/01/22

After recording their only two wins of October against the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Vancouver Canucks now get ready to take on the 6-3 New Jersey Devils, who just destroyed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday (Oct. 30). A game in which they also put up a staggering 53 shots on goal and outshot the Jackets 20-5 and 22-9 in the first and third periods respectively. Needless to say, they are coming in hot, as they have won their last three games and sit tied with the New York Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division with 12 points.
NEWARK, NJ
WITN

Hurricanes edge Capitals with shootout victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Brent Burns' goal in overtime lifts Hurricanes over Flyers

Brent Burns scored with 53.1 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday. Jordan Staal and Martin Necas each added one goal and one assist for the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook also scored. Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta made 26 saves. Wade Allison...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Stories from the Arizona Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Charles Lutz stood at the top of the student section at Mullett Arena, the college hockey rink that will house the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for at least the next three seasons. Below him were Arizona State University students dressed like a pineapple, a banana and a character from "Squid Game," undulating to the beat of a drum line that provided the soundtrack for the Coyotes' home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Penguins End Road Trip on Four Game Losing Streak

It was a road trip to forget for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they wrap up a five-game swing with only one win. The Penguins got the lone win in Columbus before embarking west for three games in Canada then finishing the trek in Seattle. While the win against the Columbus...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Hurricanes Starting to Get the Brent Burns They Sought

There is always an adjustment period when a player joins a new club, especially when that player is 37 years old and joining just his third team in a long NHL career. This is even more likely going from a team like the San Jose Sharks — a gritty, grind-games-out squad that has been struggling for the last few seasons — to the Carolina Hurricanes — a Stanley Cup contender who plays one of the most up-tempo, aggressive systems in the NHL.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Canucks Warned Players There Could Be Roster Changes

During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Vancouver Canucks are feeling a bit better about their lousy start after two straight wins, but not all is safe on the roster. The NHL insider notes that management has let the players know that if changes come, it won’t just be coaches who go.
markerzone.com

CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY

On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
Yardbarker

Panthers WR DJ Moore comments on costly penalty after loss to Falcons

On Sunday, a lack of awareness likely cost the Carolina Panthers a victory over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing the Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a miracle 62-yard touchdown, evening up the score at 34-34 with only 12 seconds to go. While it seemed like Carolina would escape Atlanta with a victory, sitting a simple extra point away from the lead, Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off after snatching the game-tying score.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer says Buccaneers should strip captain of rank

"I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45," Sapp said in the video. "How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I'd ask for your C off your chest." Sapp also included a #HopeMayBeGoneInTampa hashtag on...
TAMPA, FL

