After recording their only two wins of October against the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Vancouver Canucks now get ready to take on the 6-3 New Jersey Devils, who just destroyed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday (Oct. 30). A game in which they also put up a staggering 53 shots on goal and outshot the Jackets 20-5 and 22-9 in the first and third periods respectively. Needless to say, they are coming in hot, as they have won their last three games and sit tied with the New York Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division with 12 points.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO