8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
7 new Netflix releases people will be streaming non-stop next week
Less than a month from now, consumers will have started to fork over money to Netflix for the privilege of streaming both its library content and fresh Netflix releases on a newly launched ad-supported subscription tier. For such a thing to be a success will, of course, depend in large part on the streaming giant being able to maintain a consistent level of quality with the ongoing slate of new shows and movies that it cranks out from one week to the next.
thedigitalfix.com
Monsters at Work season 2 release date speculation, cast and more
What is the Monsters at Work season 2 release date? Monsters at Work is a kid’s TV series which debuted on the streaming service Disney Plus and is a spin-off from the hugely popular Monsters, Inc. movies. The animated series sees the return of Mike Wazowski and the big...
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Armageddon Time: release date, reviews, cast and everything we know about the James Gray movie
Armageddon Time is the latest movie from James Gray with a cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and more. Here’s what you need to know.
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser would be down to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell again, should The Mummy ever have another reboot. While he doesn't "know how it would work," per se, the 53-year-old actor told Variety in a new cover story alongside his The Whale director Darren Aronofsky that he would "be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
BloodList Puts Focus on Best Horror and Dark Genre Scripts of the Year
The BloodList has arrived in time for Halloween. The annual list honors the best unproduced horror and dark genre film and pilot scripts. The list, now in its 14th year, has previously highlighted such projects as Arrival, Birdbox and Severance, which is now a popular Apple TV+ series. More from The Hollywood ReporterSue Kroll to Head Marketing at AmazonAd Buyers In Wait-And-See Mode As Twitter Chaos Erupts In Elon Musk Era'Last Flight Home' Review: An Intimate and Moving Look at a Father's Final Days Along with this year’s list, organizers Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Village Roadshow Pictures announced they will develop...
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
ETOnline.com
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
Just In Time For AFM: Imagine & Ron Howard Mount True Crime Thriller ‘Origin Of Species’
EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of the opening of the American Film Market, Deadline hears another hot package has come together that will have Ron Howard directing and producing through Imagine Origin of Species, a true crime thriller scripted by Noah Pink. Worldwide rights will be handled by CAA Media Finance, and the project is out in the market just now. The thriller is about an unlikely group of people who independently turn their backs on society. Each fueled by a deep desire for change, they leave everything behind and stake their futures on the most unlikely of places – the harsh landscape...
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
thedigitalfix.com
John Carpenter wishes Halloween 3 had been more successful
There is no denying that Halloween is one of the most beloved as well as divisive horror movie franchises in existence. Since John Carpenter’s original slasher in 1978, following the murderous antics of Michael Myers, there have been multiple sequels, timelines, and reboots. Most of the follow-up films to the original thriller get a bad rap. However, there is one particular Halloween movie that Carpenter himself wished gained more recognition: Halloween 3.
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out Before the End of the Year
2022 has already produced a number of box office hits, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” but there are still plenty of new films with potential for success slated to hit screens between now and the end of the year, both in theaters and streaming. According […]
startattle.com
Blue’s Big City Adventure (2022 movie) Paramount+, trailer, release date
When Josh gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy’s Broadway musical, Josh and Blue skidoo to NYC for the very first time where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance, and following one’s dreams. Startattle.com – Blue’s Big City Adventure 2022.
Daily Lobo
Go in blind to Zach Cregger’s 'Barbarian'
On top of the classic spooky films, Halloween is the perfect season to catch up on this year’s horror innovators; Jordan Peele, Ti West and now, with the release of his sleeper horror hit “Barbarian,” Zach Cregger. “Barbarian,” which became available on HBO Max on Oct. 25, is a film that knows what its audience is thinking and plays with these expectations to make a truly unpredictable, if somewhat unstable, ride.
