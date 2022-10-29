Prey for the Devil Release Date: is Prey for the Devil on Netflix?

Horror fans rarely say no to exorcism movies, which could mean that Prey for the Devil could be a great addition to the genre of scary supernatural movies that people love. But can members of Netflix watch the movie that gives people nightmares?

The idea behind Prey for the Devil is a scary story that takes place in a world where demon possessions are so common that the church needs to train a lot of exorcists quickly. Sister Ann, a young nun, is good at getting rid of demons. Even though it’s against the rules for women to pull demons out of innocent souls, she is sent on a very important mission to stop the same evil from another world that tortured her mother many years ago.

Sister Ann is played by Jacqueline Byers of the TV show Salvation. Posy Taylor, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, and Nicholas Ralph are also good actors who work with her. Candyman star Virginia Madsen and Ben Cross are also in the movie. The movie is dedicated to Cross since it was his last movie before he died in 2020, ten days after filming was done.

Daniel Stamm, who is known for directing The Last Exorcism, is in charge of this scary and effective movie, which should entertain and probably scare most viewers. But is it a choice for people who pay for it?

Is Prey for the Devil Available on Netflix?

Some people are definitely hoping that the scary exorcism movie will be added to the streamer’s wide range of content. If they find out that Prey for the Devil is not on Netflix, it could shake their faith.

Some people think it’s the end of the world, but the truth is that it’s not even close. All of you should take comfort in the fact that Netflix has scary movies like Army of the Dead, His House, Mr. Harrgan’s Phone, the Fear Street trilogy, and more.

Prey for the Devil’s Release Date

The movie, which was first called The Devil’s Light, was announced officially in October 2019. The director was said to be James Hawes (Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror), and filming was set to begin in the spring of 2020. But in February 2020, it was said that Daniel Stamm would be the director, and the movie was shot in Bulgaria during the summer of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date for Prey for the Devil has changed a lot, just like for most movies in the past few years. The movie was supposed to come out on January 8, 2021, but that date was soon changed to February 11, 2022. The button was then pushed one more time.

On October 28, 2022, Prey for the Devil will come out.

Prey for the Devil Instagram

Take a look at the Prey for the Devil Instagram account.

Who Has Been Cast In Prey for the Devil?

Sister Ann, a young nun who finds herself in the middle of an alarming rise in demonic possessions, will be played by Salvation star Jacqueline Byers. Father Quinn, a professor who sees Sister Ann’s talent and agrees to teach her, will be played by Colin Salmon (Resident Evil).

Christian Navarro, who was in the show “13 Reasons Why,” will play Father Dante, a fellow student who will help with the exorcisms of the people who are possessed. Dr. Peters is played by Virginia Madsen (Candyman), Sister Euphemia is played by Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education), and Father Raymond is played by Nicholas Ralph (All Creatures Great and Small).

Cardinal Matthews is played by the late Ben Cross, who finished making Prey for the Devil just before he died in 2020.

Where You Can Stream Prey for the Devil

Right now, you can only see Prey for the Devil in theatres. Later, you’ll be able to stream it on Starz, then the Roku Channel, and finally Peacock.