ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Prey for the Devil Release Date: is Prey for the Devil on Netflix?

By John Powers, No Comments
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264ir7_0ir3rJfG00

Horror fans rarely say no to exorcism movies, which could mean that Prey for the Devil could be a great addition to the genre of scary supernatural movies that people love. But can members of Netflix watch the movie that gives people nightmares?

The idea behind Prey for the Devil is a scary story that takes place in a world where demon possessions are so common that the church needs to train a lot of exorcists quickly. Sister Ann, a young nun, is good at getting rid of demons. Even though it’s against the rules for women to pull demons out of innocent souls, she is sent on a very important mission to stop the same evil from another world that tortured her mother many years ago.

Sister Ann is played by Jacqueline Byers of the TV show Salvation. Posy Taylor, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, and Nicholas Ralph are also good actors who work with her. Candyman star Virginia Madsen and Ben Cross are also in the movie. The movie is dedicated to Cross since it was his last movie before he died in 2020, ten days after filming was done.

Daniel Stamm, who is known for directing The Last Exorcism, is in charge of this scary and effective movie, which should entertain and probably scare most viewers. But is it a choice for people who pay for it?

Is Prey for the Devil Available on Netflix?

Some people are definitely hoping that the scary exorcism movie will be added to the streamer’s wide range of content. If they find out that Prey for the Devil is not on Netflix, it could shake their faith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lxfqb_0ir3rJfG00

Some people think it’s the end of the world, but the truth is that it’s not even close. All of you should take comfort in the fact that Netflix has scary movies like Army of the Dead, His House, Mr. Harrgan’s Phone, the Fear Street trilogy, and more.

Prey for the Devil’s Release Date

The movie, which was first called The Devil’s Light, was announced officially in October 2019. The director was said to be James Hawes (Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror), and filming was set to begin in the spring of 2020. But in February 2020, it was said that Daniel Stamm would be the director, and the movie was shot in Bulgaria during the summer of 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date for Prey for the Devil has changed a lot, just like for most movies in the past few years. The movie was supposed to come out on January 8, 2021, but that date was soon changed to February 11, 2022. The button was then pushed one more time.

On October 28, 2022, Prey for the Devil will come out.

Prey for the Devil Instagram

Take a look at the Prey for the Devil Instagram account.

Who Has Been Cast In Prey for the Devil?

Sister Ann, a young nun who finds herself in the middle of an alarming rise in demonic possessions, will be played by Salvation star Jacqueline Byers. Father Quinn, a professor who sees Sister Ann’s talent and agrees to teach her, will be played by Colin Salmon (Resident Evil).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTYpP_0ir3rJfG00

Christian Navarro, who was in the show “13 Reasons Why,” will play Father Dante, a fellow student who will help with the exorcisms of the people who are possessed. Dr. Peters is played by Virginia Madsen (Candyman), Sister Euphemia is played by Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education), and Father Raymond is played by Nicholas Ralph (All Creatures Great and Small).

Cardinal Matthews is played by the late Ben Cross, who finished making Prey for the Devil just before he died in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSQ3M_0ir3rJfG00

Where You Can Stream Prey for the Devil

Right now, you can only see Prey for the Devil in theatres. Later, you’ll be able to stream it on Starz, then the Roku Channel, and finally Peacock.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Decider.com

Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 List One Day After Premiere

As we near the end of the year, Netflix is ramping up its original film releases, with several high-profile projects arriving over the next couple of months. One of the streamer's big fall titles arrived on the service on Wednesday, and subscribers have wasted no time hopping on to check it out. The School for Good and Evil stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and is directed by Paul Feig. It only took one day for the film to top the Netflix Top 10.
Cape Cod Times

Serial killer isn't the only evil: Nantucket author's 'Good Nurse' becomes Netflix movie with Oscar-winning cast

Nurse Charles Cullen may have been a serial killer, but he wasn’t the only villain in the story of people dying by his hand at New Jersey and Pennsylvania care facilities. That wider perspective on who was at fault — which journalist/author Charles Graeber had worked for seven years to uncover — was a top priority when the Nantucket-based writer was considering offers nearly a decade ago from producers of potential movie versions of his 2013 bestselling book...
NANTUCKET, MA
EW.com

The 20 best haunted house films of all time

Georges Méliès' Le Manoir du diable (1896) deserves much reverence for its impact on scary movies over the years, and even though the silent film is only a few minutes long, The House of the Devil marks the beginning of the horror genre. Released as The Haunted Castle in the United States, Méliès' motion picture is the precursor to all haunted house movies.
DoYouRemember?

Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos

Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
BGR.com

Apple TV Plus series Severance starts filming season two and adds a ton of talent to its cast

There will be a lot of talent coming on board for the second season of Severance. As reported by Deadline, Apple has added a slew of actors to the cast for the second season of the hit mystery series. Some notable names include Gwendoline Christie, who is known for her role as Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, and Merritt Wever, who I personally will always remember for her performance in Unbelievable.
wegotthiscovered.com

A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out

Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy