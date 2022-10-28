Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Leadership, Big Trouble in Little Toronto
They have similar stories with four straight losses in a different time zone, but probably much different results. The Pittsburgh Penguins are home to practice on Monday after a disastrous road trip out west. There may be some lineup tinkering. The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home after a disastrous road trip out west, and heads may roll from the GM through the coach. Fortunately, the Toronto media is a quiet bunch prone to underreactions and not putting everyone on the NHL trade block. However, the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers make logical trade partners, too.
Canucks acquire disgruntled defenseman from Hurricanes
The Vancouver Canucks just got their first win of their season Thursday night, and their front office remains busy. After acquiring Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins, the team completed another trade. As first reported by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, (with additional details from The Athletic’s Thomas Drance), the Canucks acquired...
Yardbarker
Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker Return to Penguins Lineup
As the Pittsburgh Penguins head into the last game of their first road trip, they can do so with a nearly fully healthy lineup. Forwards Jake Guentzel and Jason Zucker have missed the previous few games for the Penguins with injuries. Prior to the matchup against the Seattle Kraken, Penguins...
FOX Sports
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 31
* Marc-Andre Fleury re-wrote another NHL history book, this time by climbing the all-time shootout wins list. * Artemi Panarin celebrated his 31st birthday with another three-point outing, improving to 5-11-16 so far this season - totals that sit just two points back of the most by a Rangers player through the club's first 10 games of a season.
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Finland, Injuries & Finding Positives
For anyone involved invested in the Blue Jackets, that should be the first course of action to take given the way their recent games have gone. The past cannot be changed. Tomorrow is a new day and a new opportunity to improve. If the Blue Jackets are going to find their way out of this mess, they have to do it together as a team.
Yardbarker
Hartman hurt in fight; Foligno out with upper-body injury
Injury concerns are mounting for the Minnesota Wild as they were without Marcus Foligno to start Sunday's game in Chicago and then Ryan Hartman left after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during a fight in the second period. Hartman, who assisted on Matt Boldy's goal in the first period, got...
Yardbarker
Report: Sabres put F Riley Sheahan on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres placed forward Riley Sheahan on waivers Sunday, Sportsnet reported. Sheahan, 31, signed with Buffalo on Aug. 10 but has not appeared in any games this season. He has 194 points (74 goals, 120 assists) in 635 career games with six NHL teams. He scored 17 points (four...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
Yardbarker
Canucks Warned Players There Could Be Roster Changes
During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Vancouver Canucks are feeling a bit better about their lousy start after two straight wins, but not all is safe on the roster. The NHL insider notes that management has let the players know that if changes come, it won’t just be coaches who go.
NHL
Columbus Blue Jackets recall G Joonas Korpisalo from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment with the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Korpisalo, 28, turned aside 38-of-40 shots faced for a .950 save percentage in a 4-2 Monsters win over...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Commanders, Panthers, Rams, Seahawks
According to NFL Media, the Commanders and CB William Jackson both remain open to a trade and parting ways. However, Jackson has a back injury and is due $3.2 million for the rest of the season, so no deal is imminent. Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the team has no...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
ESPN
Stories from the Arizona Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Charles Lutz stood at the top of the student section at Mullett Arena, the college hockey rink that will house the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for at least the next three seasons. Below him were Arizona State University students dressed like a pineapple, a banana and a character from "Squid Game," undulating to the beat of a drum line that provided the soundtrack for the Coyotes' home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
Yardbarker
More confident Rangers head to Coyotes' new arena
During their first four-game losing streak under coach Gerard Gallant, the New York Rangers had little to show for an abundance of shots on goal, though they vowed the goals would eventually appear. On Saturday, the Rangers finally produced the goals they were seeking and hope to continue their production...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY
On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
Yardbarker
Cowboys Make Five Roster Moves
The team is also placing LB Devin Harper on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Ollison, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta earlier this offseason but...
