Hoffman Center for the Arts names new executive director

Before there was even an open job position, India Downes-Le Guin was interested in the art and writing outlets happening at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

“I really enjoyed the people I met there and just wanted to stay connected,” she said.

Downes-Le Guin was born and raised in Portland and received a degree in Creative Writing at Pitzer College. Post-graduation, she returned to Oregon and worked for the publishing company Tin House where she spent six years developing her dedication to West Coast arts as the Assistant Director of Workshops.

In 2022, Downes-Le Guin relocated to the Oregon Coast to work remotely.

“My partner and I began spending more time on the Coast… it’s always been an area we loved,” she said. “We decided to make a permanent move.”

Living in Cannon Beach first for two years, Downes-Le Guin recently relocated to the Nehalem/Manzanita area after being hired as the Hoffman Center for the Arts new executive director.

“When the position came about…it was just perfect timing of everything coming together,” she said.

Downes-Le Guin began her new position at the beginning of September and oversees everything within the organization including programs and finances.

“We have a wonderful foundation and will work to have long-term sustainability,” said Downes-Le Guin. “It’s been just incredibly exciting for me personally. I’ve been truly touched by how excited the community is. I don’t take this position lightly. It’s an organization that’s been run by volunteers…everyone has been really welcoming and super supportive.”

Currently, the Hoffman Center for the Arts is hosting the “Word & Image” show in their gallery through the end of October.

“It’s a really wonderful show,” Downes-Le Guin said. “It’s a writing and visual arts pairing. It’s a really cool unique show.”

“Word & Image,” now in its sixth year, consists of twelve selected artists and writers who are randomly paired. Each writer and each artist creates new work in response to one of three pieces submitted by their partner. The resulting works are printed on broadsides, which are on display at the Hoffman Gallery, as well as published in a book. The gallery show is open Thursday-Sunday from 1-5 p.m. through the end of the month.

The 2023 calendar of events for the Hoffman Center for the Arts is in the works and all upcoming programs can be found listed on the Hoffman’s online calendar at hoffmanarts.org.

The Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.