Recipe: Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

- 1 ¾ cups cooked, pureed pumpkin (15 ounce can)

- 1 cup packed brown sugar

- 2 eggs

- ½ cup vegetable oil

- 1 ½ cups flour

- 1 ¼ cups whole-wheat flour

- 1 Tablespoon baking powder

- 2 teaspoons cinnamon

- 1 teaspoon nutmeg

- ½ teaspoon salt

- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

- 1 cup raisins

- 1 cup chopped nuts (any type)

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

3. In a large bowl, stir together pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs and oil. Mix well until smooth.

4. In another bowl, stir together the flours, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt. Add to the pumpkin mixture and mix well.

5. Stir in raisins and nuts.

6. Drop the dough by a tablespoon on to a greased baking sheet, 1 inch apart.

7. Gently flatten each cookie with the back of a spoon.

8. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until tops are dry and begin to brown.

Notes

• No raisins? Use any type of dried fruit.

Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/pumpkin-breakfast-cookies