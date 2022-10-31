ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Recipe: Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eb8jk_0ir3r2kA00

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

- 1 ¾ cups cooked, pureed pumpkin (15 ounce can)

- 1 cup packed brown sugar

- 2 eggs

- ½ cup vegetable oil

- 1 ½ cups flour

- 1 ¼ cups whole-wheat flour

- 1 Tablespoon baking powder

- 2 teaspoons cinnamon

- 1 teaspoon nutmeg

- ½ teaspoon salt

- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger

- 1 cup raisins

- 1 cup chopped nuts (any type)

Directions

1. Wash hands with soap and water.

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

3. In a large bowl, stir together pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs and oil. Mix well until smooth.

4. In another bowl, stir together the flours, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt. Add to the pumpkin mixture and mix well.

5. Stir in raisins and nuts.

6. Drop the dough by a tablespoon on to a greased baking sheet, 1 inch apart.

7. Gently flatten each cookie with the back of a spoon.

8. Bake 10 to 12 minutes until tops are dry and begin to brown.

Notes

• No raisins? Use any type of dried fruit.

Photo and Recipe Source: https://www.foodhero.org/recipes/pumpkin-breakfast-cookies

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

