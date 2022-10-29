Read full article on original website
Lakers player grades: Finally, a victory!
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers finally looked like a legitimate NBA team, as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. They fell behind 28-19 in the first quarter, only to make a second-quarter rally to take a 55-51 lead at halftime. But when L.A. trailed 83-75 late in the third quarter, it looked like another loss was around the corner.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
ESPN
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans
A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee
NBA
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time
Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS SIGN BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ TO A CONTRACT EXTENSION
DETROIT – October 31, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed forward Bojan Bogdanović to a contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Bogdanović was acquired from the Utah Jazz on September 22, 2022. In seven games...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Halloween 2022
New Orleans (4-2 overall) improved to 3-1 on the road Sunday, pulling away from the LA Clippers in the second half en route to a 112-91 victory. All three Pelicans away victories have come by a double-digit margin. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/panzura-postgame-wrap-pelicans-112-clippers-91 Peruse game action photos. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/photos/photos-pelicans-at-clippers-game-action-10-30-22 Watch postgame video reaction from Naji...
NBA
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
Sixers Visit Wizards to Finish Road Trip After Two Wins | Gameday Report 8/82
The 76ers (3-4) next play Monday night at the Washington Wizards (3-3), an opportunity to finish their four-game road trip with three straight wins. On Saturday, the Sixers held off the Chicago Bulls for a 114-109 victory after defeating the Raptors the previous night in Toronto. Tied with the Bulls at 109, Joel Embiid’s 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds left in regulation proved to be the game-winner for the visiting Sixers.
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said he's sticking with P
NBA
Erin Hartigan on Halloween, Zion's return vs. Clippers | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk about how much fun daytime basketball is & New Orleans’ big win over the LA Clippers. Also, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports New Orleans joins the podcast (11:30) to talk Halloween celebrations, Zion Williamson’s return...
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
NBA
DeMar DeRozan becomes 50th NBA player to score 20,000 points
DeMar DeRozan rounded out the NBA’s list of 20,000-point scorers on Friday in fitting fashion, hitting a mid-range jumper midway through the first quarter in San Antonio to become the 50th player to reach the plateau. The 13-year veteran entered the game averaging 20.8 points on 46.5% shooting (28.8%...
NBA
Zion Williamson returns, dominates in rout over Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/31/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 31, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Halloween 2022. New Orleans (4-2 overall) improved to 3-1 on the road Sunday, pulling away from the LA Clippers in...
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
