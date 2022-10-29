Call him a buzzkill if you want, but Joey Logano thinks NASCAR needs to do something to address Sunday’s spectacular maneuver by Ross Chastain. Chastain intentionally crashed into the wall and road the boards around turns 3 and 4 on the final lap of the Xfinity 500 Sunday. His maneuver helped propel him to a fifth-place finish in the race as he passed Denny Hamlin at the last second to qualify for the Championship 4.

