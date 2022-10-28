Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ccxmedia.org
Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
Two dead after head-on collision on I-694 in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. — According to authorities, two people died after a head-on collision on Interstate 694 eastbound near Central Avenue late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol said at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, a Ford Fusion reversed directions on the I-694 ramp coming from University and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Rochester Police ID Suspect in Weekend Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the name of a Fort Worth, TX man who is believed to have opened fire in a northwest Rochester shooting over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 32-year-old Exavier Porter is facing potential charges for 2nd-degree attempted murder and...
MPD: 1 seriously wounded after altercation leads to gunfire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. RELATED: 1-on-1 with MPD chief nominee Brian O'Hara"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated to gunfire," police said. No arrests have been announced. Police are investigating.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man sentenced to almost 19 years for killing pedestrian with stolen car while fleeing police
A St. Paul resident who struck and killed a man driving a stolen automobile while evading police on the city’s East Side has been given a sentence of almost 19 years in prison. In connection with the October 2021 collision that resulted in the death of 55-year-old Brian S....
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
bulletin-news.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
A 38-year-old man was given a life term in jail on Monday for the murder of a 20-year-old in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff. In September, jurors declared Andrew Vernard Glover guilty of Raymond Renteria-Hobbs’ first-degree murder. Ryan Kaess, the attorney for Glover, stated that they intend to...
fox9.com
Man found dead in Wisconsin jail cell
(FOX 9) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at a Wisconsin jail early Sunday morning. The Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that corrections officers discovered the man in his cell at the Polk County Jail at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. He was unconscious and not breathing.
Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
wwisradio.com
St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case
(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
Officials investigating homicide, fire at same Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police and the Minneapolis Fire Department are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on the 2700 block of 15th Ave. South hours after a man was shot and killed inside the same residence. According to police, 3rd precinct officers responded to the home...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive
Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run
Police in Minneapolis are trying to identify a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in mid-October. The collision happened at 2:48 a.m. at 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis on Oct. 16. The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass, with police saying it will...
fox9.com
Three people shot in Minneapolis drive-by shooting on Lake Street 'Things are not getting better'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Officers from Minneapolis's third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Lake Street, near Hiawatha Avenue, at 3:02 p.m. and located three injured victims, all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds: a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 65-year-old woman, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Eagan PD suspends ground search effort for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement
The Eagan Police Department on Tuesday said it's continuing to look for information leading to the whereabouts of missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca, but volunteers are no longer needed as authorities have suspended expansive ground search efforts near the Minnesota River. Around 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities searched...
mprnews.org
Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting
A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
Comments / 0