ccxmedia.org

Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Two dead after head-on collision on I-694 in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. — According to authorities, two people died after a head-on collision on Interstate 694 eastbound near Central Avenue late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol said at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, a Ford Fusion reversed directions on the I-694 ramp coming from University and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
FRIDLEY, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Police ID Suspect in Weekend Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the name of a Fort Worth, TX man who is believed to have opened fire in a northwest Rochester shooting over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 32-year-old Exavier Porter is facing potential charges for 2nd-degree attempted murder and...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 1 seriously wounded after altercation leads to gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. RELATED: 1-on-1 with MPD chief nominee Brian O'Hara"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated to gunfire," police said. No arrests have been announced. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
HUDSON, WI
fox9.com

Man found dead in Wisconsin jail cell

(FOX 9) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at a Wisconsin jail early Sunday morning. The Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that corrections officers discovered the man in his cell at the Polk County Jail at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. He was unconscious and not breathing.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wwisradio.com

St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case

(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive

Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Three people shot in Minneapolis drive-by shooting on Lake Street 'Things are not getting better'

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Officers from Minneapolis's third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Lake Street, near Hiawatha Avenue, at 3:02 p.m. and located three injured victims, all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds: a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 65-year-old woman, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Minneapolis home burns hours after fatal shooting

A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building. Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation. Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

