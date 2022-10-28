PhenQ Review: I Tried It For 30 Days! Here’s What Happened

Courtesy of SkinnyViews.com

After trying so many weight loss pills in the past that never worked, I was skeptical about PhenQ.

But after using it for 30 days, I must admit that I’m blown away by my results!

The makers promise it will suppress your appetite, give you more energy, and make your weight loss journey so much easier.

For me it has lived up to their claims and I’ve also been enjoying the new and delicious PhenQ weight loss shakes.

They’re low in calories, tasty and really fill me right up.

For the past 30 days I’ve been following a low carb diet, taking the PhenQ pills in the morning and drinking the new shakes for my lunch and have seen some amazing results.

Carry on reading to find out what PhenQ has done for me and see what it can do for you!

PhenQ 101: Meal Shakes & Weight Loss Pills

As a supplement company, PhenQ sells two primary products:

PhenQ weight loss pills (purchase here)

and PhenQ weight loss shakes (purchase here)

I used both together to lose weight, so I’ll be covering both in my review!

But to keep things easy and organized, we’ll start with the weight loss pills.

To make the most of the PhenQ weight loss pills, you should take them every day. This will help:

Suppress your appetite in between meals

Burn stubborn fat

Boost your energy levels

Improve your mood

And if you’re worried about the usual side effects associated with trying to lose weight, don’t be!

PhenQ is designed to give you energy, not take it away.

From my experience you won’t feel tired, and you won’t want to give up on your new weight loss plan after 24 hours!

But what about the PhenQ weight loss shakes?

When I first discovered PhenQ, I thought they just sold pills. Imagine my surprise when I discovered their delicious “Complete Meal Shakes” for weight loss.

I couldn’t decide between the two flavors, so I purchased both Vanilla and Chocolate.

Totally worth it!

They’re both low-carb (5 carbs) and low-calorie (269 calories), which helped me with my diet.

The shakes also helped:

Substitute a big lunch for an easy-to-make shake

Boost my energy levels

Suppress my appetite

Burn stubborn body fat

Plus, PhenQ’s shakes contain 24 essential vitamins and minerals per serving, further helping you in your weight loss regime!

But what happens when you combine the shakes and the pills together?

It should make losing weight even easier right?

Well, it did for me!

But before we discuss my results, let’s have a look at PhenQ’s ingredients to get the full picture.

Surely if the products truly work, there’ll be studies to back them up right?

The PhenQ Ingredients!

The PhenQ weight loss pills and shakes are made of safe, natural ingredients, no matter your age!

But safe and natural ingredients don’t necessarily mean weight loss.

So, what’s the deal?

I dived into PhenQ’s ingredients to find out, paying special mind to any science-backed studies that confirm that PhenQ does its job by helping you lose weight.

Using that research, I’ll discuss both products’ most effective ingredients next, starting with the pills!

α-Lacys Reset Formula: a blend of Alpha-lipoic acid (α-LA), Cysteine, and Magnesium, this reset formula’s ability to increase fat loss and decrease body fat (up to 7.24% in 8 weeks) is backed by science.

a blend of Alpha-lipoic acid (α-LA), Cysteine, and Magnesium, this reset formula’s ability to increase fat loss and decrease body fat (up to 7.24% in 8 weeks) is backed by science. Capsimax powder: this powder is made of capsaicinoids, which are confirmed to assist in burning extra calories – up to 50 or more a day!

this powder is made of capsaicinoids, which are confirmed to assist in burning extra calories – up to 50 or more a day! Natural Caffeine: as shown by many clinical trials, natural caffeine is a must-have for eliciting weight loss and increasing energy levels.

as shown by many clinical trials, natural caffeine is a must-have for eliciting weight loss and increasing energy levels. Nopal: this is the primary appetite suppressor in PhenQ. It’s a cactus extract that’s high in natural fiber, and it’s also proven to help decrease sugar cravings by up to 50%.

this is the primary appetite suppressor in PhenQ. It’s a cactus extract that’s high in natural fiber, and it’s also proven to help decrease sugar cravings by up to 50%. Chromium Picolinate: according to this study by Cornell University, Chromium Picolinate assists in reducing cravings, thus making it easier to abide by a healthy regime.

Overall, I was very happy with the science-backed ingredients that make up PhenQ’s weight loss pills.

But what about its shakes?

Here’s the label and what’s inside:

Courtesy of SkinnyViews.com

InnoSlim: PhenQ’s primary ingredient for its shakes is InnoSlim – a combination of Astragalus and Panax Ginseng. According to this study, both extracts improve AMP-activate protein kinase, thus initiating the burning of fats.

PhenQ’s primary ingredient for its shakes is InnoSlim – a combination of Astragalus and Panax Ginseng. According to this study, both extracts improve AMP-activate protein kinase, thus initiating the burning of fats. KSM – 66 Ashwagandha: As confirmed by this study, Ashwagandha is known to improve strength and stress levels, which in turn helps with controlling your appetite, increasing your energy levels, and improving your mood.

As confirmed by this study, Ashwagandha is known to improve strength and stress levels, which in turn helps with controlling your appetite, increasing your energy levels, and improving your mood. Pea Protein: this ingredient is proven to enhance muscle growth like whey protein does, helping you burn fat instead of muscle.

this ingredient is proven to enhance muscle growth like whey protein does, helping you burn fat instead of muscle. Reishi Mushroom Extract: a natural extract proven to improve energy levels and lessen exhaustion.

a natural extract proven to improve energy levels and lessen exhaustion. Linseed Flour: proven to help with appetite suppression and digestion.

Additionally, PhenQ’s weight loss shakes also have coconut oil in them. And if you’re a fan of coconut oil, you’ll know it helps boost your energy levels and suppress your appetite!

Plus, coconut oil is a healthy source of fat – and fat is necessary to your health, hormones, and overall weight loss journey.

So, thanks to this superb ingredient, you don’t have to worry about a slow metabolism causing trouble!

Overall, my research confirmed that PhenQ’s Meal Shakes are made of lots of protein, moderate levels of healthy fats, and barely any calories – making for the perfect weight loss meal!

It’s easy to see why PhenQ is so reputable in the weight-loss industry.

In fact, the company has helped over 200,000 customers burn fat and get in shape!

How about we take a closer look at what people are saying?

PhenQ Reviews According to Other Customers!

Reading reviews is a main part of my research process. What better way to gauge a product than to read real customer experiences?

So, when I fired up PhenQ’s website and checked out its reviews, I was happily surprised by what I found!

For example, Taiylah lost 44lbs in 90 days while using the PhenQ tablets!

They even gave her more energy (making her more active) and helped rid her of unhealthy eating habits!

I won’t bore you with a long list of reviews, though. If you want to read more incredible PhenQ results, you can click here instead!

But, at the very least, it’s worth mentioning that the PhenQ weight loss shakes are also popular, despite being so new!

Take Jane, for example, who uses the PhenQ shakes as a balanced breakfast. She especially loves the chocolate flavor, which makes her think of chocolate donuts!

And, best of all, she dropped three dress sizes!

Seeing real customers’ happy experiences with PhenQ’s products was a relief. But I needed to try it myself to see if it was worth the hubbub!

So, let’s finally talk about my results!

My PhenQ Results

Losing weight has never been easy. Is it supposed to be?

Probably not. But surely, after years of trying to get healthier, I should’ve made some progress!

It was so disheartening, and I was actually about to give up.

Fortunately, my friend wasn’t swayed by my pessimistic attitude and instead sent me dozens of weight loss articles on nutrition and diets.

Yeah, it was annoying at first… but it ultimately led me to PhenQ.

It also helped me fine-tune the diet I’d follow while taking the PhenQ supplements. And I’m not about to keep it a secret.

So, take a look. Here’s how I used the PhenQ products to lose weight:

The first step is intermittent fasting. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. In this case, it’s not. Skipping breakfast will help your body get rid of stored fat by turning it into energy. The second step is reducing your carb intake. Carbohydrates are the devil. They’re also your body’s main energy source, so by reducing the number of carbs you consume, your body is forced to use your stored body fat as energy instead. The third step is eating less and exercising more. Cliché, I know…but also so important. If you eat less and exercise more, even if it’s just 20 minutes a day, you’ll be amazed at how much body fat you lose in a short amount of time!

By combining the above steps and being patient, you should experience incredible weight loss results.

But where does PhenQ come in, exactly?

Well, if you’re like me and you’ve dabbled in many different diets and exercise regimes before, you know how hard it is to stick with it.

It’s easy to get crabby and exhausted, especially if you’re fasting during breakfast and lowering your carb intake.

So, here’s how PhenQ fits into it:

Take one PhenQ pill at the start of your day. If you drink it with coffee, make sure it’s black! I prefer water, though. Don’t eat anything until you get hungry. No boredom snacking! Then, drink the PhenQ shake for lunch. Get some exercise during the late afternoon/early evening (direct sunlight is a huge help). Eat a big but healthy dinner that’s loaded with veggies and other healthy foods. Try to keep it as low carb as possible.

When I started on my PhenQ regime, I bought a 30-day supply of the pills, and two bags of the weight loss shakes (as I said, I couldn’t choose between the flavors, so I got one Chocolate and one Vanilla).

Your order should arrive fairly quickly – mine came in just three days.

And if your experience is anything like mine, you’ll be shedding the weight in no time!

But just what was my experience? Let me tell you.

On the first day, I weighed myself in the morning and noted my weight (159lbs or 72.12kg). Not what I wanted to see…but hopefully, that would change soon!

Then, I took one PhenQ pill with a big glass of water. Black coffee also works (or so I’m told). Note that the instructions say to take one pill with breakfast and one with lunch. If you’re doing intermittent fasting for breakfast, you’ll take it in the morning anyway.

Within 10 minutes of my first PhenQ dose, I could feel myself waking up and felt full of energy, and more focused.

I work from home, so it’s easy to slack when I’m not feeling motivated. But that wasn’t the case for once! I got a lot of work done before lunch, way more than usual.

I expected the hunger to come in at any time. I usually snack throughout my workday. But I didn’t feel even the first pangs of hunger until 11:30 am. So, I waited another 30 minutes and then tried the Chocolate Meal Shake.

I was worried it would taste like garbage. But it smelled really good.

Better yet, preparing it was easy. I just had to mix it with some water and give it a good shake (pun intended).

Before I tried the shake, though, I took my second PhenQ pill. Then I cautiously took a sip of the shake…and holy cow, it tasted great!

This was a game-changer for me. Not only did I have an easy meal that was super-fast to make (and had no clean-up), but it also tasted reaaaaallly good!

After lunch, I kept waiting for the inevitable energy crash due to my new low-calorie and low-carb diet…, but it never came? In fact, I didn’t even get hungry during my usual mid-afternoon snack craze!

I even had the same energy levels as I did in the morning (if not more). Plus, my mood was elevated, and my stress levels were practically non-existent!

I finished work earlier than usual – 5 pm instead of 7 pm. What’s more? I got more done in that short day than any of my longer days! I decided to use my extra hours to take a walk before dinner.

I’m a huge fan of nature, and there’s a park right next to my house, so I went through the walking paths and enjoyed the crisp early evening air. It felt amazing.

About an hour later, I was a little hungry but not nearly as much as I’m used to. So, I made a meal of chicken, veggies, and mashed potatoes with small portions.

And despite those small portions, I still felt full after I finished!

In fact, as the night went on, my usual cravings for snacks never came. This gave me a euphoric rush like I can’t even describe. I knew PhenQ was truly working at this point because I always snack in the evenings.

snack in the evenings. The following morning, I awoke to an amazing feeling – no fatigue or exhaustion and already lots of energy. And, somehow, I felt healthier…after only one day!

So, it was an easy choice to stick with the PhenQ regime. And boy, am I happy I did!

Now it’s 30 days later, and this morning I got up the courage to weigh myself again. 142lbs (64.41kg) – I lost 17 pounds in 30 days!

I won’t lie, though. I had a couple of weak moments where I ate some sweets or pastries. But I’m a firm believer in allowing a cheat snack now and then. There’s nothing wrong with rewarding yourself!

Likewise, I wasn’t able to exercise after work every day, and some evenings were more stressful than others.

But I stuck to my PhenQ regime more than I’ve ever stuck to any other diet or health plan, and it paid off!

My favorite part of my weight loss journey is probably the compliments I’m getting from my friends, family, and even people I only see occasionally!

They say I got that “healthy glow.” 🙂

It’s probably true because I feel healthier. I’m happy, I’m confident, and I’m finally comfortable in my skin.

But my journey isn’t over yet. In fact, I just ordered three more bottles of PhenQ pills and two more bags of the shakes.

Which leads me to say…it’s worth it. If you want the ultimate solution for curbing your cravings, increasing your energy, and burning body fat, PhenQ is it.

But if you’re not satisfied with your results, there’s a 60-day money-back guarantee so you’ve got nothing to lose!

For some reason the shakes aren’t listed on the homepage, but you can find the shakes on the PhenQ website here!