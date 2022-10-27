Read full article on original website
Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore
With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows.
BP Posts Strong Profit of $8.2 Billion in Q3; Beats Earnings Estimates
BP (NYSE: BP) announced its Q3 results today with revenues of $55 billion, up 52% year-over-year but still missing consensus estimates by $5.8 billion. The British oil and gas major reported underlying replacement cost profit of $8.2 billion versus $8.5 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.59 per share in Q3 versus $0.99 in the same period last year and beating Street estimates of $1.95.
Why Hanesbrands Stock (NYSE:HBI) Fell More than the Market Today
Shares of apparel manufacturer Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are down more than the overall market in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow, who lowered the company to a Sell rating with a $5 price target. He cites a worsening macroeconomic situation...
Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys
There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background.
1847 Holdings Soars After Upbeat FY23 Guidance
Shares of 1847 Holdings (NYSE: EFSH) shot up in morning trading on Monday after the holding company announced its financial outlook for FY22 and FY23. The diversified acquisition holding company anticipates generating revenues exceeding $60 million, a gross profit margin of around 40%, and expects cash flow from operations to be more than $7 million.
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks
One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December.
Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA): Judge Rejects Publishing Unit’s Acquisition by Penguin
It is likely to be a no-sell-November for Paramount’s publishing unit Simon & Schuster as an antitrust argument weighs heavily on its $2.18 billion acquisition deal with Penguin Random House. ViacomCBS, which rebranded to Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) earlier this year, hit a dead-end in its plan to sell its...
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
All is Not Lost for Steel Stocks X, NUE and STLD as Steel Prices Decline
A decline in average selling prices is taking a toll on steel producers’ profitability. Low prices could continue to hurt the Q4 bottom line. The uncertain economic environment is taking a toll on demand and lowering steel prices. This is impacting the profitability of steel companies, including United States Steel (NYSE:X), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). Apart from lower average selling prices on steel, a spike in energy and input costs puts additional pressure on margins. Against this background, at least one of these stocks is still anticipated to beat the market. Let’s see what’s in store for these steel producers.
3 Transportation Stocks That Wall Street Still Favors
Transportation stocks have taken a huge hit to the chin over the past year. As recession fears work their course, there are opportunities for investors to pay historically-low valuations for firms that Wall Street continues to stand by. In this piece, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to see which transportation...
Why Avis Budget Stock (NASDAQ:CAR) Fell despite Beating Earnings
Shares of car renter Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) plunged in today’s session despite crushing earnings. Indeed, earnings per share came in at $21.70, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $14.46 per share. In addition, sales increased by 18.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.55 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations...
Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider
The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only exacerbate.
Will Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rebound on Q3 Results?
Healthcare giant Pfizer’s third-quarter results might be impacted by lower-than-anticipated COVID-related sales and currency headwinds due to a strong dollar. Healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 1. Pfizer stock has been under pressure as investors are concerned about the expected decline in the company’s COVID-related sales in the upcoming quarters as the pandemic fades.
AMD is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced preliminary Q3 results on October 6, when the chip giant told investors revenues for the quarter will come in 16% below the prior guidance. As such, the question ahead of the Q3 print today, is not whether the company can beat the forecasts but whether it can signal that the headwinds in the Client segment might be reaching a trough.
Should You Bet on Solar EV Maker Sono Motors’ (NASDAQ:SEV) Stock?
Sono Motors is developing an affordable solar-powered EV that could generate solid mass market demand. Let’s learn more about Sono Motors. With growing adoption and sales of EVs (Electric Vehicles), Germany-based solar EV maker Sono Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) is grabbing eyeballs. While the company has the potential to reduce your fuel and energy bills, it is still in its early stages and faces heightened competition, which could hurt its prospects.
Is Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock a Buy Following Q3 Earnings Miss?
Stryker stock is under pressure following the Q3 earnings miss. However, management’s upbeat sales and earnings outlook should support the recovery. Shares of medical technology company Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are under pressure following the lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Despite the Q3 earnings miss and inflationary pressure, management’s upbeat Fiscal 2023 revenue and EPS outlook support the bull case.
Under $100: Is Now the Time to Befriend Meta (NASDAQ:META) Stock?
Meta stock lost substantial value in 2022 (down about 72% year-to-date). However, improving engagement trends are positive and could spur a recovery. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is under pressure and has lost over 72% of its value year-to-date. Heightened competition, the slowdown in user growth, and economic weakness impacting ad revenues took a toll on Meta stock. Given the significant erosion in value, the negatives appear to be priced into the stock. Further, improving engagement could push META stock higher.
Argo Blockchain Tanks Over Liquidity Concerns
Shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) tanked in pre-market trading on Monday after concerns were raised over the cryptocurrency mining company’s liquidity. The company had earlier signed a non-binding Letter Of Intent (LOI) with a strategic investor to raise around $27 million through a subscription for ordinary shares. However, Argo “no longer believes that this subscription will be consummated under the previously announced terms. Argo is continuing to explore other financing opportunities.”
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Cargojet’s Q3-2022 earnings results were mixed, with earnings per share beating expectations while revenue missed. Still, the company seems sound overall, and analysts agree. Earlier today, Cargojet (TSE: CJT) (OTC: CGJTF), a Canadian air transportation services company, reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share...
