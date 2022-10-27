A decline in average selling prices is taking a toll on steel producers’ profitability. Low prices could continue to hurt the Q4 bottom line. The uncertain economic environment is taking a toll on demand and lowering steel prices. This is impacting the profitability of steel companies, including United States Steel (NYSE:X), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). Apart from lower average selling prices on steel, a spike in energy and input costs puts additional pressure on margins. Against this background, at least one of these stocks is still anticipated to beat the market. Let’s see what’s in store for these steel producers.

