Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Gilead reports lower 3rd-quarter profit as COVID drug sales slow
Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said third-quarter profit fell due to lower sales of its COVID-19 antiviral drug and acquisition expenses, but demand for HIV and cancer drugs remained strong and the company increased its outlook for full-year revenue and earnings. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O on...
tipranks.com
JAKKS Soars on Impressive Q3 Showing
Shares of toys, consumer, and costume products provider JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are soaring today on the back of the company’s robust third-quarter numbers. The top line jumped 36.3% year-over-year to $323 million, surpassing estimates by ~$62 million. The company’s EPS at $3.80 handily outperformed expectations by $0.85. While...
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
tipranks.com
AbbVie sees Q4 adjusted EPS $3.65-$3.69, consensus $3.75
Sees Q4 revenue approximately $15.2B, consensus $15.78B. Expects FX to have negative 2.5% impact on sales.
tipranks.com
AbbVie sees FY22 revenue approximately $58.2B, consensus $59.92B
Prior view was FY22 revenue approximately $58.9B. Expects FX to have 1.9% negative impact on sales.
tipranks.com
First Solar Delivers Worse-Than-Expected Q3 Results
First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), the manufacturer of solar panels announced its Q3 results with sales coming in at $629 million versus $583.5 million in the same period last year but missing analysts’ estimates by $119 million. The company reported a loss per diluted share of $0.46 in Q3 versus...
tipranks.com
AbbVie expects Humira access for at least 80% of U.S. insured
Says negotiations with pharmacy benefit managers is ongoing. Says making "excellent progress" with oncology pipeline.
tipranks.com
AbbVie CEO says seeing ‘strong momentum from our key immunology assets’
"We continue to see strong momentum from our key immunology assets, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and this performance – combined with strength from other growth drivers within our diverse portfolio – has mitigated the impact of temporary economic headwinds on our aesthetics products to deliver another quarter of strong results," said Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO, AbbVie. "Based upon our performance and confidence in AbbVie’s long-term outlook, we are once again meaningfully raising our dividend."
tipranks.com
AbbVie raises quarterly dividend 5% to $1.48 from $1.41 per share
Beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. This reflects an increase of approximately 5%, continuing AbbVie’s strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
tipranks.com
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
tipranks.com
ACGL Replaces Twitter in S&P 500; EW, COHU Move Big on Q3
Shares of Arch Capital, Edwards Lifesciences, and Cohu are the standout movers today. Insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance provider Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is replacing Twitter in the S&P 500 from November 1. Earlier, the company delivered robust third-quarter numbers with the top line rising 28% year-over-year to $2.47 billion, comfortably surpassing estimates by $20 million.
tipranks.com
Terex Shares (NYSE:TEX) Rally after Beating Earnings Expectations
Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) are up over 4% today. This can be attributed to its earnings report for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.20, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.04 per share. Sales increased by 12.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
tipranks.com
Curaleaf assumed with a Buy at BTIG
BTIG analyst Jonathan DeCourcey assumed coverage of Curaleaf with a Buy rating and C$10 price target. Curaleaf is the largest multi-state operator in U.S. cannabis and is "poised to benefit from that standing," DeCourcey tells investors in a research note. The analyst says Curaleaf has an established presence in every U.S. state market that does or will matter in the near term while recently having developed an early presence in potential large scale European markets "that could one day offer significant growth."
tipranks.com
AbbVie: EMA validates MAA for epcoritamab
AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Medicines Agency has validated a Marketing Authorization Application for epcoritamab, an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Additionally, Genmab (GMAB) has submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for epcoritamab for the treatment of adult patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
tipranks.com
Gilead price target raised to $72 from $63 at BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman raised the firm’s price target on Gilead to $72 from $63 but keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a "strong quarter" with a "meaningful" beat and raise, but investor focus remains on build out of the oncology business with Trodelvy and the upcoming TIGIT readout, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While Gilead currently trades at a discount to large-cap peers, he looks for further derisking of its oncology franchise to drive multiple expansion, Seigerman adds.
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks
One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December.
Comments / 0