AbbVie sees Q4 adjusted EPS $3.65-$3.69, consensus $3.75
Sees Q4 revenue approximately $15.2B, consensus $15.78B. Expects FX to have negative 2.5% impact on sales.
AbbVie sees FY22 revenue approximately $58.2B, consensus $59.92B
Prior view was FY22 revenue approximately $58.9B. Expects FX to have 1.9% negative impact on sales.
AbbVie reports Q3 U.S. Humira net revenues $4.956B, up 7.4%
Third-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.651 Billion, an Increase of 14.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $4.956 Billion, an Increase of 7.4 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $603 Million, a Decrease of 25.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.8 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.397 Billion; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $695 Million.
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
AbbVie top line ‘light almost across the board,’ says Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said AbbVie reported "weak" Q3 top-line results as revenue missed consensus and the "only" notable product beats came from Skyrizi and Restasis, while "essentially all other products were in-line or missed by a considerable margin" in terms of their sales. However, adjusted EPS of $3.66 beat consensus and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance was narrowed, noted Raymond, who has an Overweight rating and $155 price target on AbbVie shares ahead of the company’s earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET.
AbbVie raises quarterly dividend 5% to $1.48 from $1.41 per share
Beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. This reflects an increase of approximately 5%, continuing AbbVie’s strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
Some chipmaker stocks get most of Wall Street’s attention, but this stalwart old guard, TXN, deserves a second look, while investors may want to pass on WOLF stock even though it’s more exciting. Its dividend and valuation are just two reasons investors should look at the steady-eddy Texas Instruments.
Gilead reports lower 3rd-quarter profit as COVID drug sales slow
Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday said third-quarter profit fell due to lower sales of its COVID-19 antiviral drug and acquisition expenses, but demand for HIV and cancer drugs remained strong and the company increased its outlook for full-year revenue and earnings. Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O on...
Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors
Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. But as Altria's (NYSE: MO) third-quarter results show, not even cigarette companies are immune from the impact of stagflation. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices,...
Gilead price target raised to $72 from $63 at BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman raised the firm’s price target on Gilead to $72 from $63 but keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a "strong quarter" with a "meaningful" beat and raise, but investor focus remains on build out of the oncology business with Trodelvy and the upcoming TIGIT readout, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While Gilead currently trades at a discount to large-cap peers, he looks for further derisking of its oncology franchise to drive multiple expansion, Seigerman adds.
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
AbbVie: EMA validates MAA for epcoritamab
AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Medicines Agency has validated a Marketing Authorization Application for epcoritamab, an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Additionally, Genmab (GMAB) has submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for epcoritamab for the treatment of adult patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
Global Payments: Q3 Earnings Insights
Global Payments GPN reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Payments missed estimated earnings by 0.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.48 versus an estimate of $2.49. Revenue was up $58.00 million from the same...
2 Risky Stocks to Avoid During Q3 Earnings Season
Since various headwinds, including high inflation and interest rate hikes, are expected to impact technology earnings in the third quarter significantly, investors are advised to steer clear of shares of...
AbbVie expects Humira access for at least 80% of U.S. insured
Says negotiations with pharmacy benefit managers is ongoing. Says making "excellent progress" with oncology pipeline.
Taking stock on the decline of semiconductor stocks
The stock market has apparently fallen out of love with semiconductor stocks. Most major semis stocks are down this year, some by half. The SOX Semis index is down almost 18% this year. We are not in the markets on a daily basis anymore, but as the Street progresses through earnings season, we thought we would take stock on stocks.
Pilgrim’s Pride Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat
Shares of chicken and pork products provider Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) are rising today on the back of the company’s improved third-quarter bottom line. Revenue rose 16.8% year-over-year to $4.47 billion but lagged estimates by $10 million. EPS at $1.09, on the other hand, comfortably came in ahead of expectations by $0.26.
Pinterest Stock: In a “Favorable Position” Compared to Struggling Peers, Says Analyst
So, internet stocks are having a bit of a rough time, you say? Tell that to Pinterest (PINS). Against a backdrop of online advertising companies delivering woeful results as businesses reduce advertising spend on account of the struggling economy, bucking the trends seen elsewhere, Pinterest delivered an excellent Q3 showing.
Look Beyond Profit, Pick These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows
PUBGY - Free Report) , Jabil Inc. (. JBL - Free Report) , AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (. AMN - Free Report) and A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) are worth buying. This is because, even though profit is a company’s goal, cash is necessary for its...
