AbbVie raises quarterly dividend 5% to $1.48 from $1.41 per share
Beginning with the dividend payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. This reflects an increase of approximately 5%, continuing AbbVie’s strong commitment to returning cash to shareholders through a growing dividend. See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Gilead price target raised to $72 from $63 at BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman raised the firm’s price target on Gilead to $72 from $63 but keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a "strong quarter" with a "meaningful" beat and raise, but investor focus remains on build out of the oncology business with Trodelvy and the upcoming TIGIT readout, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While Gilead currently trades at a discount to large-cap peers, he looks for further derisking of its oncology franchise to drive multiple expansion, Seigerman adds.
Illumina to hold an investor event
President & CEO deSouza holds an ESG Investor Event to discuss Illumina’s Event on October 28 at 12:30 pm. Webcast Link.
Apple Shines Amid Tech Earnings Gloom This Week; Stock Up
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were on an upswing in morning trading on Friday after the Big Tech name delivered a fiscal Q4 earnings beat shaking off this week’s tech gloom in the market. The tech giant reported decent iPhone sales of $42.63 billion in fiscal Q4, up 9.7%...
AbbVie reports Q3 U.S. Humira net revenues $4.956B, up 7.4%
Third-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.651 Billion, an Increase of 14.6 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.4 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $4.956 Billion, an Increase of 7.4 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $603 Million, a Decrease of 25.9 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 16.8 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.397 Billion; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $695 Million.
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
AbbVie sees FY22 revenue approximately $58.2B, consensus $59.92B
Prior view was FY22 revenue approximately $58.9B. Expects FX to have 1.9% negative impact on sales.
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
Some chipmaker stocks get most of Wall Street’s attention, but this stalwart old guard, TXN, deserves a second look, while investors may want to pass on WOLF stock even though it’s more exciting. Its dividend and valuation are just two reasons investors should look at the steady-eddy Texas Instruments.
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Pinterest Stock: In a “Favorable Position” Compared to Struggling Peers, Says Analyst
So, internet stocks are having a bit of a rough time, you say? Tell that to Pinterest (PINS). Against a backdrop of online advertising companies delivering woeful results as businesses reduce advertising spend on account of the struggling economy, bucking the trends seen elsewhere, Pinterest delivered an excellent Q3 showing.
Rising High: Exclusive talk with financial services firm Safe Harbor
In this edition of "Rising High," The Fly conducted an exclusive interview with Sundie Seefried, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor Financial (SHFS), a financial services provider to the regulated cannabis industry. Here are some highlights:. RELIABLE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS: SHF Holdings, Inc., doing business as Safe Harbor, is...
AbbVie CEO says seeing ‘strong momentum from our key immunology assets’
"We continue to see strong momentum from our key immunology assets, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and this performance – combined with strength from other growth drivers within our diverse portfolio – has mitigated the impact of temporary economic headwinds on our aesthetics products to deliver another quarter of strong results," said Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO, AbbVie. "Based upon our performance and confidence in AbbVie’s long-term outlook, we are once again meaningfully raising our dividend."
Apple guidance ‘better than feared,’ says Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring said Apple’s September quarter beat and "in-line to above Street" December quarter guidance was "better than feared" and "illustrates the consistency of Apple’s ecosystem." The report last night doesn’t settle the consumer debate, but "Apple remains best of breed," said Woodring, who keeps an Overweight rating and $177 price target on Apple shares.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
AbbVie top line ‘light almost across the board,’ says Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said AbbVie reported "weak" Q3 top-line results as revenue missed consensus and the "only" notable product beats came from Skyrizi and Restasis, while "essentially all other products were in-line or missed by a considerable margin" in terms of their sales. However, adjusted EPS of $3.66 beat consensus and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance was narrowed, noted Raymond, who has an Overweight rating and $155 price target on AbbVie shares ahead of the company’s earnings conference call at 9:00 am ET.
