At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia

A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Russia Slams U.S. Response to 'Terrorist Strike' on Black Sea Fleet

A Russian official has criticized the U.S. over its response to what it called a "terrorist attack" on its Black Sea Fleet. Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov spoke after a drone attack at the Black Sea port in Sevastopol in annexed Crimea on Saturday. Ukraine has not claimed...
War in Ukraine strains ties between Africa and West

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dug a rift between African countries and supporters in the West who are urging the continent to show solidarity with Europe. Russia's invasion is "an existential threat to the stability and integrity of our continent", French minister of state Chrysoula Zacharopoulou told the conference.
Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled

Those of us of a certain age remember the threat. The 1960s were a time of domestic turmoil, yes. But they came, too, with a darker, existential menace: atomic bombs, ICBMs, thermonuclear war, annihilation. The buzzwords of destruction, with the Soviet Union seen as the architect of it all. Nuclear...
Israel, Lebanon strike 'historic' maritime border deal

Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered maritime border agreement Thursday that opens up lucrative offshore gas fields for the neighbours that remain technically at war.  London-listed Energean on Wednesday said it began producing gas from Karish, an offshore field at the heart of the border agreement, a day after Israel gave the green light. 
Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than the 70,000...
EXPLAINER: What Russia’s suspension of grain deal could mean

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely amid a monthslong war, and it appears that the remaining partners are left to take their chances. Grain exports from Ukraine might again be at risk even as some ships begin to sail again and the remaining partners attempt to continue to implement the deal. Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Russia’s decision could have effects on already high food prices.

