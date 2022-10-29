Read full article on original website
Related
Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline
Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.
Germany overrides allies, keeps 3 nuclear power plants running
German chancellor wants to keep country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch in winter.
Greta Thunberg breaks ranks with German Green Party and urges Germany not to shut down nuclear power plants
The Swedish climate activist and founder of Fridays for Future opposes the Green Party’s plans to move forward with decommissioning Germany’s remaining three sites in favor of burning coal instead.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia
A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Biden escalates feud with Saudi Arabia, warning of 'consequences' for cutting oil production in coordination with Russia
Biden made an nonspecific threat to Saudi Arabia after its decision to cut oil output. The call, which will drive up prices, was made as part of the OPEC+ grouping including Russia. The White House has framed the move as the Saudis siding with Russia against Ukraine. President Joe Biden...
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Russia Slams U.S. Response to 'Terrorist Strike' on Black Sea Fleet
A Russian official has criticized the U.S. over its response to what it called a "terrorist attack" on its Black Sea Fleet. Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov spoke after a drone attack at the Black Sea port in Sevastopol in annexed Crimea on Saturday. Ukraine has not claimed...
War in Ukraine strains ties between Africa and West
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dug a rift between African countries and supporters in the West who are urging the continent to show solidarity with Europe. Russia's invasion is "an existential threat to the stability and integrity of our continent", French minister of state Chrysoula Zacharopoulou told the conference.
Russia reportedly abandons its ruble-only plan in Kherson as Ukraine's military continues to make gains
Occupation authorities in Kherson announced a dual-currency system that allows use of the ruble and hryvnia, the Institute for the Study of War said. The Kremlin previously ordered the transition to rubles starting May 1, when the region was fully under Russian control. But Ukraine's military has taken back large...
KEYT
Nuclear memories: Russia, war and childhood fears rekindled
Those of us of a certain age remember the threat. The 1960s were a time of domestic turmoil, yes. But they came, too, with a darker, existential menace: atomic bombs, ICBMs, thermonuclear war, annihilation. The buzzwords of destruction, with the Soviet Union seen as the architect of it all. Nuclear...
Israel, Lebanon strike 'historic' maritime border deal
Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered maritime border agreement Thursday that opens up lucrative offshore gas fields for the neighbours that remain technically at war. London-listed Energean on Wednesday said it began producing gas from Karish, an offshore field at the heart of the border agreement, a day after Israel gave the green light.
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government
PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than the 70,000...
KEYT
EXPLAINER: What Russia’s suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely amid a monthslong war, and it appears that the remaining partners are left to take their chances. Grain exports from Ukraine might again be at risk even as some ships begin to sail again and the remaining partners attempt to continue to implement the deal. Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Russia’s decision could have effects on already high food prices.
Did Germany Learn From Its Russia Trouble? The Test May Come in China.
BERLIN — Germany understood the trap of strategic vulnerability that it had laid for itself in relying so heavily on Russian gas only after Moscow invaded Ukraine and turned off the spigot. But whether that lesson has been fully absorbed may be tested elsewhere: China.
Comments / 0