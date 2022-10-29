ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

coastmonthly.com

Made in the shade

Barbara Eckenfels’ Galveston garden gets little sun, but the plants and flowers selected for it are thriving. The garden is under three big trees and the canopy from them block the sun almost entirely. It required some thinking and planning to get plants that would survive in the shade and would be little or no work for her, Eckenfels said.
GALVESTON, TX
B93

The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas

Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Lone Star Rally

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
GALVESTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, Texas is a suburb of Houston that overflows with heart, community, and authenticity. Even though it is a bit fast-paced, it will still give you the time to slow down and make space for southern hospitality in every form. In honor of Sugar Land’s way of blending leisure with the high-life, here is a list of the 15 best restaurants in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
yolotx.com

Alvin’s Annual NovemberFest | Alvin, TX

Alvin’s Novemberfest is back for another year! The 18th annual festival, hosted by the Alvin Rotary Club, kicks off Saturday, November 12, 2022. Novemberfest is the town’s largest car and bike show with antiques, collectibles, hot rods, and custom vehicles. Centered at the National Oak Park, families can enjoy live music, food and kid-friendly activities & entertainment. There’s also a special ceremony honoring our United States Veterans.
ALVIN, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken

When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Actors Behind Famous Monsters

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We start by speaking with a more light-hearted monster, Eddie Munster. Actor Butch Patrick joins us to talk about his iconic...
HOUSTON, TX

