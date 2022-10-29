Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coastmonthly.com
Made in the shade
Barbara Eckenfels’ Galveston garden gets little sun, but the plants and flowers selected for it are thriving. The garden is under three big trees and the canopy from them block the sun almost entirely. It required some thinking and planning to get plants that would survive in the shade and would be little or no work for her, Eckenfels said.
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
Click2Houston.com
Lone Star Rally
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Sugar Land, TX
Sugar Land, Texas is a suburb of Houston that overflows with heart, community, and authenticity. Even though it is a bit fast-paced, it will still give you the time to slow down and make space for southern hospitality in every form. In honor of Sugar Land’s way of blending leisure with the high-life, here is a list of the 15 best restaurants in Sugar Land.
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
yolotx.com
Alvin’s Annual NovemberFest | Alvin, TX
Alvin’s Novemberfest is back for another year! The 18th annual festival, hosted by the Alvin Rotary Club, kicks off Saturday, November 12, 2022. Novemberfest is the town’s largest car and bike show with antiques, collectibles, hot rods, and custom vehicles. Centered at the National Oak Park, families can enjoy live music, food and kid-friendly activities & entertainment. There’s also a special ceremony honoring our United States Veterans.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken
When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
Things to do in Houston this weekend: Totally awesome new Lego exhibit opens downtown
No matter your age, check out Lego displays of everything from Windsor Castle and the Sydney Opera House to a version of the Delorean from "Back to the Future."
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Actors Behind Famous Monsters
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We start by speaking with a more light-hearted monster, Eddie Munster. Actor Butch Patrick joins us to talk about his iconic...
papercitymag.com
Houston TV News Star and Actress Author Keep It Humorous and Heartfelt for The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation
Carolyn Mohsenzadeh and Gina Saour on stage at the Ladies for Literacy Guild luncheon. (Photo by Jacob Power) What: The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies for Literacy Guild “Power of Literacy Luncheon.”. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC moment: Highlight of the luncheon was the humorous as...
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 31 through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Golden Dawn Arkestra in...
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
Comments / 0