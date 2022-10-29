Read full article on original website
coastmonthly.com
Made in the shade
Barbara Eckenfels’ Galveston garden gets little sun, but the plants and flowers selected for it are thriving. The garden is under three big trees and the canopy from them block the sun almost entirely. It required some thinking and planning to get plants that would survive in the shade and would be little or no work for her, Eckenfels said.
coastmonthly.com
Shore thing
During the COVID-19 pandemic, islanders Bill Winkler and Debby Stanton spent a lot of time walking the beach collecting sea shells. “The only thing we could do was walk on the beach,” Stanton said. “We would walk six to seven miles a day collecting shells we thought looked nice.”
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
coastmonthly.com
Art of Paws
The Galveston Island Humane Society honored Maureen McCutchen, a long-time animal advocate, humane society board member and past president, during its Art of Paws brunch fundraiser Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. The event featured a brunch buffet, open bar, live music and silent auction. All proceeds benefit the humane society for the treatment and shelter of homeless animals until they are adopted.
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Actors Behind Famous Monsters
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We start by speaking with a more light-hearted monster, Eddie Munster. Actor Butch Patrick joins us to talk about his iconic...
yolotx.com
Alvin’s Annual NovemberFest | Alvin, TX
Alvin’s Novemberfest is back for another year! The 18th annual festival, hosted by the Alvin Rotary Club, kicks off Saturday, November 12, 2022. Novemberfest is the town’s largest car and bike show with antiques, collectibles, hot rods, and custom vehicles. Centered at the National Oak Park, families can enjoy live music, food and kid-friendly activities & entertainment. There’s also a special ceremony honoring our United States Veterans.
cruiseindustrynews.com
Kelly Clarkson and Norwegian Celebrate Educators During Prima Debut in Galveston
Norwegian Cruise Line has commemorated the debut of its all-new Norwegian Prima, and the brand’s first-ever voyage from Galveston, Texas, with an exclusive concert by artist Kelly Clarkson, according to a press release. The ship also served as the special venue for this year’s Norwegian’s Giving Joy awards ceremony,...
'Wings Over Houston' takes flight this weekend
Great aerial demonstrations, including the Blue Angels, fill the sky above Houston during 'Wings Over Houston.'
The Mystery Marfa Lights of Texas
Weird mysterious lights in west Texas, known as the “Marfa Mystery Lights”, have been seen since the 1800s. Robert Reed Ellison, a young cowboy, reported sighting the lights in 1883. Robert Reed was driving cattle through Paisano Pass when he saw the lights, and he wondered if it was the campfire of the Apache Indians. Other settlers told him they often saw the lights, but that when they investigated, they found no ashes or other evidence of a campsite. The lights range in color, from yellow-orange, green, blue, and red. What is interesting, is that these lights have become so common with sightings, that in 2003 there were monitoring stations put in place. The Marfa Lights have become somewhat of an attraction, that tourists come to eagerly to witness this phenomenon. Is it UFOs and space aliens? Some skeptics will say the lights are the headlights of a car, but since these lights have been seen since the 1800s, that might not the case. The designated view to park for the lights is on the roadside south of U.S. Route 90 about 9 miles east of Marfa. Interestingly enough, the Marfa Army Airfield was once active in the area where American and Allied pilots were trained between 1942 and 1947. It was then used as a regional airport. Could that have anything to do with the lights? Some may even say it is just a mirage caused by sharp temperature gradients between cold and warm layers of air. Would you like to see the lights? These lights are visible on many clear nights between Marfa and Paisano Pass as one looks towards the Chinati Mountains. Gazing out over the wide plain, the Mitchell Flat, that empties southward into the dark mountains of Mexico on U.S route 67, off U.S Highway 90. The truth may very well be out there!
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
foodcontessa.com
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park
A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Sugar Land, TX
Sugar Land, Texas is a suburb of Houston that overflows with heart, community, and authenticity. Even though it is a bit fast-paced, it will still give you the time to slow down and make space for southern hospitality in every form. In honor of Sugar Land’s way of blending leisure with the high-life, here is a list of the 15 best restaurants in Sugar Land.
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For Good
When I first saw the 'Be Someone' mural at the I-10 and 1-45 Interchange, it made me unaccountably happy. We are all someone, of course. But the words made me think about who that someone was and how that someone might do and be better.
