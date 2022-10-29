ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Made in the shade

Made in the shade

Barbara Eckenfels’ Galveston garden gets little sun, but the plants and flowers selected for it are thriving. The garden is under three big trees and the canopy from them block the sun almost entirely. It required some thinking and planning to get plants that would survive in the shade and would be little or no work for her, Eckenfels said.
GALVESTON, TX
Shore thing

Shore thing

During the COVID-19 pandemic, islanders Bill Winkler and Debby Stanton spent a lot of time walking the beach collecting sea shells. “The only thing we could do was walk on the beach,” Stanton said. “We would walk six to seven miles a day collecting shells we thought looked nice.”
GALVESTON, TX
Art of Paws

Art of Paws

The Galveston Island Humane Society honored Maureen McCutchen, a long-time animal advocate, humane society board member and past president, during its Art of Paws brunch fundraiser Sept. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center. The event featured a brunch buffet, open bar, live music and silent auction. All proceeds benefit the humane society for the treatment and shelter of homeless animals until they are adopted.
GALVESTON, TX
The Actors Behind Famous Monsters

The Actors Behind Famous Monsters

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We start by speaking with a more light-hearted monster, Eddie Munster. Actor Butch Patrick joins us to talk about his iconic...
HOUSTON, TX
yolotx.com

Alvin’s Annual NovemberFest | Alvin, TX

Alvin’s Novemberfest is back for another year! The 18th annual festival, hosted by the Alvin Rotary Club, kicks off Saturday, November 12, 2022. Novemberfest is the town’s largest car and bike show with antiques, collectibles, hot rods, and custom vehicles. Centered at the National Oak Park, families can enjoy live music, food and kid-friendly activities & entertainment. There’s also a special ceremony honoring our United States Veterans.
ALVIN, TX
D Moreno

The Mystery Marfa Lights of Texas

Weird mysterious lights in west Texas, known as the “Marfa Mystery Lights”, have been seen since the 1800s. Robert Reed Ellison, a young cowboy, reported sighting the lights in 1883. Robert Reed was driving cattle through Paisano Pass when he saw the lights, and he wondered if it was the campfire of the Apache Indians. Other settlers told him they often saw the lights, but that when they investigated, they found no ashes or other evidence of a campsite. The lights range in color, from yellow-orange, green, blue, and red. What is interesting, is that these lights have become so common with sightings, that in 2003 there were monitoring stations put in place. The Marfa Lights have become somewhat of an attraction, that tourists come to eagerly to witness this phenomenon. Is it UFOs and space aliens? Some skeptics will say the lights are the headlights of a car, but since these lights have been seen since the 1800s, that might not the case. The designated view to park for the lights is on the roadside south of U.S. Route 90 about 9 miles east of Marfa. Interestingly enough, the Marfa Army Airfield was once active in the area where American and Allied pilots were trained between 1942 and 1947. It was then used as a regional airport. Could that have anything to do with the lights? Some may even say it is just a mirage caused by sharp temperature gradients between cold and warm layers of air. Would you like to see the lights? These lights are visible on many clear nights between Marfa and Paisano Pass as one looks towards the Chinati Mountains. Gazing out over the wide plain, the Mitchell Flat, that empties southward into the dark mountains of Mexico on U.S route 67, off U.S Highway 90. The truth may very well be out there!
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas

Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
TEXAS STATE
foodcontessa.com

City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, Texas is a suburb of Houston that overflows with heart, community, and authenticity. Even though it is a bit fast-paced, it will still give you the time to slow down and make space for southern hospitality in every form. In honor of Sugar Land’s way of blending leisure with the high-life, here is a list of the 15 best restaurants in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Houston Press

Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour

Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
HOUSTON, TX
Betsy Denson

Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For Good

When I first saw the 'Be Someone' mural at the I-10 and 1-45 Interchange, it made me unaccountably happy. We are all someone, of course. But the words made me think about who that someone was and how that someone might do and be better.
HOUSTON, TX

