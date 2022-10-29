Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
Three questions entering Suns-Rockets matchup as Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain
The Phoenix Suns (4-1) face the Houston Rockets (1-5) Sunday at 6 p.m., at Footprint Center in the h of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Sunday's game: ...
Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans
Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
76ers And Wizards Starting Lineups
The Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Monday's game.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
Yardbarker
NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win
LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also...
Yardbarker
De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers
On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
fantasypros.com
Bismack Biyombo turns in double-double with Deandre Ayton out Friday
Bismack Biyombo recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes of Friday's 124-111 win over the Pelicans. After Deandre Ayton left Friday's game early with an injury, Biyombo filled in nicely with a double-double outing. The center hadn't gotten much playing time before Friday, as Ayton's big contract over the offseason seems to have earned him a larger chunk of minutes. If Ayton is forced to miss some time, Biyombo could be a decent streaming option with the ability to drop a double-double on a nightly basis.
Ja Morant's Status For Monday's Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
ESPN
Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker scored 30 points on his 26th birthday in another stellar scoring performance, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The two-time All-Star — who's already in his eighth NBA season after being drafted in 2015 at 19 years old...
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Rockets- Game Recap
The Phoenix Suns hosted the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center during their homestay. While the Suns had the Rockets in experience, the hustling and peskiness of Houston made them a challenge throughout the contest. Luckily, the Suns were able to walk away with a 124-109 win over the Rockets, improving...
Suns Center Deandre Ayton to Miss at Least One Week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with an ankle sprain, according to the team.
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
Yardbarker
Lauri Markkanen Makes Jazz History with Strong Start to Season
The Utah Jazz are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets and will face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Saturday night. At 4-2, one of the big factors behind Utah exceeding expectations early this season is 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen. The Finnish-born Markkanen made a little...
Comments / 0