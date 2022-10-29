Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
8-Man playoffs: Chaz Veland, Clintin Buyan push Ennis past Chinook in opening round
ENNIS — Chaz Veland rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Ennis defeated Chinook 19-6 in the first round of the 8-Man football playoffs. Veland scored on runs of 19 yards, 3 yards and 19 yards again as the Mustangs took a three-score lead in the third quarter.. Ennis' Clintin Buyan added 74 yards rushing. The Mustangs piled up 189 yards on 40 rushing attempts.
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western holds MSU-Northern to 62 yards in big win
DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights. The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
406mtsports.com
The right time: Butte advances to quarterfinal after road win at Great Falls
GREAT FALLS – The Butte Bulldogs traveled to Great Falls to kick off the Montana High School Association AA Playoffs at Memorial Stadium. Butte bounced back from an early deficit with 21 straight points and held on for a 35-21 over the Bison. The win, the first road victory...
406mtsports.com
Corvallis clinches final Southwest A seed with win over Butte Central
BUTTE - It was a playoff-intense matchup at the Maroon Activities Center on Saturday afternoon, as fourth-seeded Butte Central hosted fifth-seeded Corvallis in a play-in game fourth and final berth from Southwest A. The Maroons earned their spot into the second play-in game on Thursday with a three-game sweep of...
406mtsports.com
Montanans place at National High School Recruiting Showcase wrestling tourney
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several Montana wrestlers placed at the USAW National High School Recruiting Showcase here over the weekend. The Montana placers included: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, 132 pounds, 2nd; Israel Moreno, Missoula Big Sky, 152, 2nd; Mason Christian, Butte, 195, 2nd; Teegan Vasquez, Kalispell Glacier, 132, 3rd; Logan Cole, Billings Senior, 160, 3rd; Forest Howell, Flathead, 285, 3rd; Keyan Hernandez, Billings West, 120, 5th; and Anders Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 170, 7th.
406mtsports.com
State AA boys soccer: Missoula Hellgate makes history with fourth straight title
MISSOULA — Luca Musco had a little trouble getting to sleep Friday night, with visions of glory running through his head. His ultimate high school soccer dream became a reality Saturday afternoon. The junior scored the only goal in Missoula Hellgate's win over Billings Senior in the State AA championship match, 1-0, in front of more than 1,000 fans at Fort Missoula Regional Park.
406mtsports.com
Week 9: No. 11 Montana Grizzlies drop third-straight, fall at Weber State
The No. 11 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) lost their third-straight game for the first time since 2018 by dropping their matchup at Weber State (7-1, 4-1). No. 11 Montana Grizzlies lose third-straight game at hands of No. 5 Weber State. LUCAS SEMB Missoulian lucas.semb@406mtsports.com. Updated 23 hrs ago. "We've kind of...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
Class AA soccer: Gallatin girls top Sentinel for state title, undefeated season
The Gallatin Raptors came in undefeated looking to do two things in the their state title game against the West three seed, Missoula Sentinel Spartans.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Oct. 29)
DEER LODGE: Aces – Kelly Lamb 4; Skyla Pierson 3; Elianah Grande 3. Assists – Mary Hansen 36. Digs – Taryn Lamb 18; Mary Hansen 15; Elianah Grande 14. Kills – Skyla Pierson 16; Taryn Lamb 14. Blocks – Skyla Pierson 1; Taryn Lamb 1.
406mtsports.com
Big start: Tech MBB scores 39 straight points, routs Portland Bible College
BUTTE - It is officially college basketball season, and the Montana Tech Orediggers got their season underway on Saturday, hosting the Portland Bible College Arrows on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center. The Orediggers started their 2022-23 campaign on the right foot, routing Portland Bible College, 109-24. Fourteen players got...
406mtsports.com
2022 Divisional Volleyball Brackets
Bookmark this link for updating brackets from the 2022 divisional volleyball tournaments in Montana. More will be added as they are submitted.
406mtsports.com
Photos: Griz vs. Weber State Big Sky Conference football game
Photos from the Big Sky Conference football game between the Montana Grizzlies and Weber State Wildcats at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Wildcats defeated the Griz, 24-21.
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
NBCMontana
Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula
Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
