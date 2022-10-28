Read full article on original website
I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
A dispensary in Florida stocking Amanita muscaria products claims to be the first shop in the U.S. to sell "magic" mushrooms legally.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the majority of Americans are Christians but that may change in the coming decades. A new Pew Research study, predicts that Christians could become a minority within the next 50 years. The new Pew report says the number of U.S. Christians could dip to...
The maddening documentary A Decent Home highlights a cross-section of mobile home-owners and the system that aims to ruin them
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
Almost half of American workers say they “feel burned out at work” in a recent poll from Slack, the workplace messaging company. An overwhelming majority of companies say they see an increase in worker burnout. Employers, academics, and journalists are looking for the root causes of this phenomenon....
The term “American Dream” wasn’t created to cover homeownership, although that’s largely the way things turned out. The phrase originated, in 1931 when historian James Truslow Adams cited “that dream of a land in which life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement” in his book, “Epic of America”.
Undoubtedly, white women have always enjoyed a higher status in society. Some white women tend to abuse their privilege and display racist and derogatory behavior. This behavior earned them the name of “Karen.”
Moving on from an ex-partner can be challenging, especially when children are involved. And introducing a new partner to offspring can be even harder for some. In 2019, a Pew Research Center study of 130 countries and territories showed that the U.S. has the world's highest rate of children living in single-parent households.
I was born in Iran, and misogyny pushed me away from my culture. Now I have hope for Iranian girls
As a woman from Iran who carried shame about her country of birth for four decades, watching the widespread protests turn into a feminist revolution in Iran has raised feelings I thought were deeply buried. The protests, sparked by the death of Jîna Amini, also known as Mahsa, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was reportedly beaten by the "morality police" for improperly wearing her hijab, have transformed into a nationwide revolution led by women and school-aged girls. Some in the Iranian diaspora, including my family, have stayed silent. Not because they don't support the people fighting and dying every day, but because they are numb as a result of the decades of suffering the regime has caused.
