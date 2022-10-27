This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Andrea Gentl spent much of her childhood looking down. As she put it, "I preferred seeing what was under my feet as opposed to looking up." She lived on a family farm in a small town in Western Massachusetts. She spent most of her time outside, much of it in the woods, and what were often under her feet were the things she was most interested in contemplating, drawing, and later in her life, cooking and photographing: mushrooms.

1 DAY AGO