Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
USADA confirm Conor McGregor requires 6 months of drug testing before he can make his UFC return
The Notorious will have to wait it out if he wants to return to the UFC in 2023. Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC...
Jake Paul decisions Anderson Silva in boxing match
YouTube content creator, social media personality, and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul faced former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul entered the boxing match undefeated, having knocked out every opponent he’s faced. Silva transitioned to boxing after leaving the UFC in...
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
VIDEO: Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonials weigh-ins live
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday night, and you can catch a live video stream at 8 p.m. ET. The weigh-ins take place at Desert Diamond Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.
Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez following decision victory over Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul is taking aim at two major names in the world of combat sports. Paul improved his pro boxing record to 6-0 with his unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Paul scored a knockdown in the final round to further solidify his status as the rightful winner.
Nate Diaz, Sean O'Malley among MMA stars in attendance for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event
Mixed martial arts stars turned out in force to watch the spectacle of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The Showtime Boxing pay-per-view on Saturday night featured former UFC champions on the broadcast and in the crowd. Former UFC middleweight champion Silva is a mainstay in the discussion of MMA's greatest...
Jon Jones claims he is ‘preparing to fight’ at UFC 282 vs. Stipe Miocic: ‘I’m ready to compete!’
The former king of the Light Heavyweight division is making a bold claim that he is ready to compete this December. Jon Jones has not fought since early 2020, his final light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Since then, Jones has been bulking up, stating his...
Glory Pro The Relentless Results (10/30/22)
Glory Pro Wrestling held its The Relentless event on October 30 from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie. – Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM & Moses)...
Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent
The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
Georges St-Pierre Hints At MMA Return, Says He’s ‘Glad’ His UFC Contract Is Over
Georges St-Pierre said he might consider making a combat sports return but not for a title fight. Georges St-Pierre is co-hosting the pulsating Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV event this weekend. Ahead of the bout, the former longtime UFC champion addressed a few important things in his career, including his highly-anticipated MMA return.
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
WATCH: Natalya Once Again No Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event
Natalya has once again no sold offense from the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Earlier this year in July, footage circulated of Natalya no selling the obLivion from Morgan, where immediately. While no reasoning was found out at the time, it appears it has happened once again. Natalya squared off...
NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
UFC Vegas 63 prelims kicks off with Anaconda Choke win for Christian Rodriguez vs. newcomer Joshua Weems
CeeRod has finally gotten his first UFC win in a huge first-round submission victory. The winner of Dana White’s Contender Series, Christian Rodriguez came in with a chip on his shoulder. A loss in his UFC debut, but a win tonight in the early first-round as CeeRod came out...
Bellator stars set to collide against RIZIN champions on NYE card in Japan
Two huge bouts have been added to Bellator MMA and RIZIN’s card for this New Years Eve. Bellator and RIZIN stars will collide in the final hours of 2022 in Japan as A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull face Roberto Satoshi and Kleber Koike, respectively, at RIZIN 40 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away
Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed
AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
