MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAWeekly.com

Jake Paul decisions Anderson Silva in boxing match

YouTube content creator, social media personality, and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul faced former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul entered the boxing match undefeated, having knocked out every opponent he’s faced. Silva transitioned to boxing after leaving the UFC in...
GLENDALE, AZ
bodyslam.net

Glory Pro The Relentless Results (10/30/22)

Glory Pro Wrestling held its The Relentless event on October 30 from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie. – Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM & Moses)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bodyslam.net

Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent

The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
bodyslam.net

Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
bodyslam.net

Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
bodyslam.net

WATCH: Natalya Once Again No Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event

Natalya has once again no sold offense from the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Earlier this year in July, footage circulated of Natalya no selling the obLivion from Morgan, where immediately. While no reasoning was found out at the time, it appears it has happened once again. Natalya squared off...
bodyslam.net

NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
bodyslam.net

Bellator stars set to collide against RIZIN champions on NYE card in Japan

Two huge bouts have been added to Bellator MMA and RIZIN’s card for this New Years Eve. Bellator and RIZIN stars will collide in the final hours of 2022 in Japan as A.J. McKee and Patricio Pitbull face Roberto Satoshi and Kleber Koike, respectively, at RIZIN 40 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
bodyslam.net

Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away

Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
bodyslam.net

AEW Announce World Title Eliminator Tournament For Full Gear, Two Names Confirmed

AEW are going back to one of their yearly traditions. The World Title Eliminator tournament in AEW occurs every year in the build up to AEW Full Gear, with the finals taking place at the event. This years tournament was announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage with Dante Martin and Ethan Page being confirmed for the tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW Winter Is Coming.

