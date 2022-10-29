AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.

