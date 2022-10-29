ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bodyslam.net

IMPACT Wrestling Star Ace Austin Hypes New Merchandise

Merchandise/artwork designer Juan Ortiz took to his social media Twitter this morning to hype the new shirts. Ace hyped the shirts himself by quote Tweeting the designer shirts. Ace got jumped before the show last week, and was ringside yesterday for his fellow Bullet Club member Chris Bey’s match when...
bodyslam.net

Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
bodyslam.net

Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away

Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
bodyslam.net

NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
bodyslam.net

WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)

WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
bodyslam.net

WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)

WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results. Quite a number of eyes in the combat sports world, let alone the boxing world, will be focused on Glendale, AZ, where Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will throw down in their promoted 187-pound, eight-round battle. Paul is looking to make the former...
bodyslam.net

Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent

The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
bodyslam.net

NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28/22)

NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. You can see the full results for the show below. – Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit...
PWMania

Updated Card for NJPW Battle Autumn November 5th Event

With Karl Anderson officially pulled from the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5th, NJPW released an updated lineup for the show. Hikuleo, who was originally scheduled to challenge Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Title, will now go one on one with Yujiro Takahashi. The November 5th Battle Autumn show...
PWMania

Semi-Finals Set for NJPW World TV Title Tournament

The two semi-final matches for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament are set as Ren Narita and SANADA won their quarterfinal matches at the October 30 Battle Autumn event. Ren Narita defeated Toru Yano and SANADA got by KENTA to advance in the tournament. Narita and SANADA will face off at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. This will be the final event of the Battle Autumn tour.

