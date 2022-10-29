Read full article on original website
USADA confirm Conor McGregor requires 6 months of drug testing before he can make his UFC return
The Notorious will have to wait it out if he wants to return to the UFC in 2023. Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC...
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Karrion Kross Says Once He Wins the Universal Championship, Fans Will See A Real Supervillain
Karrion Kross promises infamy if he becomes WWE Universal Champion. Since returning to WWE, Kross has made one thing clear. he has his eyes set on ruling SmackDown. He is currently set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel next weekend in a steel cage match. Speaking with Kostas...
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 64, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After a card in the UFC Apex last week, the MMA world
IMPACT Wrestling Star Ace Austin Hypes New Merchandise
Merchandise/artwork designer Juan Ortiz took to his social media Twitter this morning to hype the new shirts. Ace hyped the shirts himself by quote Tweeting the designer shirts. Ace got jumped before the show last week, and was ringside yesterday for his fellow Bullet Club member Chris Bey’s match when...
UFC Vegas 63 post-fight show: Is featherweight division cursed after Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar ending?
For the second time in a three-month span, an important UFC featherweight main event bout ended with an unfortunate injury leaving fans and viewers with more questions than answers. In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Arnold Allen got the biggest win of his career against Calvin Kattar, but it certainly wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen.
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
Recent WWE Re-Hire Was Present At DEFY: Kingdom Come, Was Blown Away
Triple H recently hired back Gabe Sapolsky. He was fired earlier this year, which shocked many fans. The former EVOLVE head honcho has already started with his new duties. According to Bryan Alvarez, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Gabe Sapolsky attended the recent Defy Wrestling show and was blown away. It was not noted that this was an official scouting trip, but Sapolsky certainly loved the show.
NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
UFC Vegas 63 prelims kicks off with Anaconda Choke win for Christian Rodriguez vs. newcomer Joshua Weems
CeeRod has finally gotten his first UFC win in a huge first-round submission victory. The winner of Dana White’s Contender Series, Christian Rodriguez came in with a chip on his shoulder. A loss in his UFC debut, but a win tonight in the early first-round as CeeRod came out...
Henry Cejudo suggests UFC interim title fight with 'Ronald MethDonald' Sean O'Malley
With UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling eyeing a return not until next summer, Henry Cejudo wants Sean O'Malley next. Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC), who retained his title by finishing T.J. Dillashaw last week at UFC 280, told MMA Junkie that UFC 284 on Feb. 12 is too soon for him to compete again. Instead, he’s looking at mid-2023 to come back.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results. Quite a number of eyes in the combat sports world, let alone the boxing world, will be focused on Glendale, AZ, where Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will throw down in their promoted 187-pound, eight-round battle. Paul is looking to make the former...
Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent
The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28/22)
NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. You can see the full results for the show below. – Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit...
Nate Diaz, Sean O'Malley among MMA stars in attendance for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event
Mixed martial arts stars turned out in force to watch the spectacle of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The Showtime Boxing pay-per-view on Saturday night featured former UFC champions on the broadcast and in the crowd. Former UFC middleweight champion Silva is a mainstay in the discussion of MMA's greatest...
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
Updated Card for NJPW Battle Autumn November 5th Event
With Karl Anderson officially pulled from the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5th, NJPW released an updated lineup for the show. Hikuleo, who was originally scheduled to challenge Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Title, will now go one on one with Yujiro Takahashi. The November 5th Battle Autumn show...
Semi-Finals Set for NJPW World TV Title Tournament
The two semi-final matches for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament are set as Ren Narita and SANADA won their quarterfinal matches at the October 30 Battle Autumn event. Ren Narita defeated Toru Yano and SANADA got by KENTA to advance in the tournament. Narita and SANADA will face off at the November 5th Battle Autumn event in Osaka. This will be the final event of the Battle Autumn tour.
