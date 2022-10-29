ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)

Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
GLENDALE, AZ
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
bodyslam.net

WATCH: Natalya Once Again No Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event

Natalya has once again no sold offense from the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Earlier this year in July, footage circulated of Natalya no selling the obLivion from Morgan, where immediately. While no reasoning was found out at the time, it appears it has happened once again. Natalya squared off...
bodyslam.net

Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend

Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
bodyslam.net

Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent

The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
bodyslam.net

WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)

WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
Yardbarker

UFC on ESPN+ 71 live results: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 71: Kattar vs. Allen, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Octagon finishes up a busy month of October back at their home base of the Apex in Las Vegas with an exciting featherweight main event that could play a role in the divisional title picture.
LAS VEGAS, NV

