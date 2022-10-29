Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
bodyslam.net
USADA confirm Conor McGregor requires 6 months of drug testing before he can make his UFC return
The Notorious will have to wait it out if he wants to return to the UFC in 2023. Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC...
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva by unanimous decision: Round-by-round analysis
Jake Paul scored a unanimous-decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva to run his boxing record to 6-0.
Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
MMA Fighting
‘I hate seeing that’: Fighters react to Arnold Allen’s win, Calvin Kattar’s knee injury at UFC Vegas 63
Arnold Allen got his 10th straight win, but not at all in the way he wanted to in UFC Vegas 63’s headliner against Calvin Kattar. Kattar appeared to injure his leg late in the first round and hit the deck after taking a leg kick just eight seconds into the second round, bringing an unfortunate end to Saturday’s main event at UFC Vegas 63.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Natalya Once Again No Sells Liv Morgan’s Finish At WWE Live Event
Natalya has once again no sold offense from the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Earlier this year in July, footage circulated of Natalya no selling the obLivion from Morgan, where immediately. While no reasoning was found out at the time, it appears it has happened once again. Natalya squared off...
bodyslam.net
Karrion Kross Says Once He Wins the Universal Championship, Fans Will See A Real Supervillain
Karrion Kross promises infamy if he becomes WWE Universal Champion. Since returning to WWE, Kross has made one thing clear. he has his eyes set on ruling SmackDown. He is currently set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel next weekend in a steel cage match. Speaking with Kostas...
bodyslam.net
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend
Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 post-fight show: Is featherweight division cursed after Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar ending?
For the second time in a three-month span, an important UFC featherweight main event bout ended with an unfortunate injury leaving fans and viewers with more questions than answers. In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Arnold Allen got the biggest win of his career against Calvin Kattar, but it certainly wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen.
Henry Cejudo suggests UFC interim title fight with 'Ronald MethDonald' Sean O'Malley
With UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling eyeing a return not until next summer, Henry Cejudo wants Sean O'Malley next. Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC), who retained his title by finishing T.J. Dillashaw last week at UFC 280, told MMA Junkie that UFC 284 on Feb. 12 is too soon for him to compete again. Instead, he’s looking at mid-2023 to come back.
bodyslam.net
Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent
The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard results, highlights: Uriah Hall outpoints Le'Veon Bell in boxing debut
The fight between longtime UFC contender Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell was one of the most intriguing fights on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Despite some rocky moments and a spirited effort from Bell, Hall was able to win his pro boxing debut by unanimous decision.
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
Georges St-Pierre Hints At MMA Return, Says He’s ‘Glad’ His UFC Contract Is Over
Georges St-Pierre said he might consider making a combat sports return but not for a title fight. Georges St-Pierre is co-hosting the pulsating Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV event this weekend. Ahead of the bout, the former longtime UFC champion addressed a few important things in his career, including his highly-anticipated MMA return.
MMAmania.com
Watch UFC Vegas 64’s Marina Rodriguez steamroll Amanda Ribas on ‘Fight Island’ | Video
After four straight wins, Marina Rodriguez should have stamped her one-way ticket to a title fight by now. Instead, she will have to pick up one more win to do so. She will look to do that this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022) when she takes on Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Vegas 64 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Yardbarker
UFC on ESPN+ 71 live results: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 71: Kattar vs. Allen, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Octagon finishes up a busy month of October back at their home base of the Apex in Las Vegas with an exciting featherweight main event that could play a role in the divisional title picture.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
