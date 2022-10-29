Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
Nate Diaz Shows Up And Flips Off Jake Paul During The Weigh-Ins (Video)
Nate Diaz is throwing some fuel on the fire of his feud with Jake Paul. The much-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva is just hours away and it seems like many combat sports fans are patiently waiting for this main event. Paul has made his way in the boxing world by beating former MMA fighters and having a loud personality to showcase his fights. It seems that people either love him or hate him but either way will tune into his fights. Those who love him enjoy his social media posts and flamboyant promotion. Those who hate him tune in to hopefully see him lose. So far in his short boxing career, however, he has not lost.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz may not be interested in fighting Jake Paul next: ‘Nate has mentioned Floyd Mayweather’
Jake Paul stunned the MMA world once again by beating yet another former UFC champion in the boxing ring. This time it was Anderson Silva, who put up a good fight but got knocked down in the eighth round, leading to a unanimous decision loss for “The Spider.” See the scorecards here.
MMAWeekly.com
Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video
During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Threatened To Beat Up Billionaire Kim Kardashian
Ronda Rousey has never been shy to share her opinions and once took aim at American socialite Kim Kardashian for being a poor role model to young women. Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women on the planet, with over 300 million followers on social media, and is adored by millions of young women from all over the world. But appears as though Ronda Rousey is not an admirer of the reality TV star.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard
Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores. “The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores. See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:...
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Yardbarker
Hasbulla: I want to fight Conor McGregor
Hasbulla has lashed out at Conor McGregor after the Irishman named his chicken after the social media sensation. Hasbulla has risen to fame in the combat sports community after aligning himself with the hugely successful contingent of fighters from Dagestan. It was recently revealed that Hasbulla had become the latest...
bodyslam.net
Georges St-Pierre reveals UFC contract has expired, he is officially a free agent
The legendary Georges St-Pierre is no longer under contract with the UFC. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to reporters at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
MMA Fighting
Stephen Espinoza: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather ‘has the potential’ to be bigger than Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
Jake Paul has his hands full with Anderson Silva on Saturday but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking ahead at future fights to knock off his bucket list. Perhaps the biggest potential matchup would come against multi-time, multi-weight class champion Floyd Mayweather, who has been entertaining a series of exhibition fights since announcing his retirement from professional competition in 2017. Mayweather has earned millions in bouts taking place in Japan and Dubai not to mention a lucrative showdown with Logan Paul in 2021.
bodyslam.net
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make official wager for boxing clash this weekend
Jake Paul is a betting man and with a few hours away from fighting a legend, he got what he wanted. Paul made Anderson Silva an offer the UFC legend apparently couldn’t refuse with both fighters shaking hands on the deal during the pre-fight press conference. “I have a...
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
WWE SmackDown results: Reluctant Ronda Rousey accepts open challenge
WWE fans know Ronda Rousey isn’t afraid of anyone. She doesn’t go by the title of Baddest Woman on the Planet for nothing. But as she made it clear last week, the SmackDown Women’s Champion doesn’t feel like she has to do things just because previous champs did them, and she definitely isn’t about to do things just because the fans want to see them. So it sounds like Rousey will accept an open challenge tonight, but only on her terms. And if rumors are correct, the person who comes down the ramp just might be someone she doesn’t expect, someone...
Georges St-Pierre Hints At MMA Return, Says He’s ‘Glad’ His UFC Contract Is Over
Georges St-Pierre said he might consider making a combat sports return but not for a title fight. Georges St-Pierre is co-hosting the pulsating Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV event this weekend. Ahead of the bout, the former longtime UFC champion addressed a few important things in his career, including his highly-anticipated MMA return.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Featherweight title picture is a hot mess after UFC Vegas 63
UFC Vegas 63 went down last Saturday night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was overshadowed by the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match that went down 280 miles away in Glendale, Arizona. The outcome of the ESPN+-streamed main event further complicated what is going on at the top of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Featherweight division, as Arnold Allen won his twelfth straight fight (tenth inside the Octagon), by defeating Calvin Kattar after “The Boston Finisher” suffered a devastating knee injury (watch it).
MMA Fighting
Sparring partner Eliezer Silva talks alleged knockout of Anderson Silva in training for Jake Paul bout
Was Anderson Silva knocked out in sparring ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing match with YouTube sensation-turned professional boxer Jake Paul this Saturday in Arizona? He was not… after saying he was. “The Spider” made that revelation in an interview that had the Arizona commission require further testing earlier this...
Comments / 19