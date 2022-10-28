CORAM, New York- The Louisiana Tech women's bowling team bring home first place in the Dezy Strong on after a weekend in Coram, NY. LA Tech competed in five Baker games on Friday to start their weekend. They began the day defeating Mount St. Mary 1,098-1,028, followed by a 926-865 victory over Long Island. The Lady Techsters then fell in game three to Sacred Heart 987-970, but were able to redeem themselves in the final two games against Fairleigh Dickenson 994-896, and St. Francis -Pa. 951-949.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO