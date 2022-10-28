Read full article on original website
Preview: C-USA Quarterfinals | LA Tech vs. Florida Atlantic
RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech women's soccer will play in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Conference USA Women's Soccer Championships on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. central against Florida Atlantic in Charlotte, N.C. MATCH INFORMATION. Championship Central: 2022 Bracket. Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 2 | 3:30 p.m. Location: Transamerica...
Bulldogs Finish Tied for Sixth in Final Fall Event
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Louisiana Tech Golf team closed out the fall portion of its schedule in a positive way on Tuesday, shooting their best round of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate with a 292 (+4) to help finish in a tie for sixth at the Ralston Creek Course. After...
Bulldogs Eight Strokes Better in Round Two
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Louisiana Tech Golf team put together a better round on day two of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate, improving my eight strokes to shoot a 297 (+9) on Monday morning at the Ralston Creek Course. More birdies were to be had in the second round. After...
LA Tech Concludes Fall Ball by Hosting ULM
RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech softball team closes its fall ball slate by hosting ULM on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field. The game is free and open to the general public. "We are looking forward to wrapping up our fall season with ULM," head...
Lady Techsters Bring Home First Place in Dezy Strong Tournament
CORAM, New York- The Louisiana Tech women's bowling team bring home first place in the Dezy Strong on after a weekend in Coram, NY. LA Tech competed in five Baker games on Friday to start their weekend. They began the day defeating Mount St. Mary 1,098-1,028, followed by a 926-865 victory over Long Island. The Lady Techsters then fell in game three to Sacred Heart 987-970, but were able to redeem themselves in the final two games against Fairleigh Dickenson 994-896, and St. Francis -Pa. 951-949.
Bulldogs Battle Elements in Round One of Daniel Island Intercollegiate
CHARLESTON, S.C. – While battling rainy conditions in the first round of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate at the Ralston Creek Course, Louisiana Tech overcame a rocky start to finish Sunday in a tie for sixth at 305 (+17). LA Tech began on the back nine, which proved to be...
