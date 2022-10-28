Read full article on original website
NBA
Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview
Despite their record, the Orlando Magic have been within striking distance in almost every game this season. They’ve established an identity of a team that gets to the rim, draws contact and gets to the line, uses their size to control the glass, and plays hard night in and night out.
NBA
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Nets (11.01.22)
The Chicago Bulls (3-4) travel to Bed-Stuy this evening to meet up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on national TV in the first of four games lined-up between the teams this season. Tonight’s contest will also be the first of a road-home back-to-back for Chicago as they’ll return to the Windy City immediately after to meet the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at the United Center. Tonight is also the second of a home back-to-back for the Nets, who knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night at the Barclays Center, 116-109.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time
Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 1, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II was reevaluated by Dr. William C. Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia on Monday. Payton has been cleared to increase conditioning and on court activity in preparation to return to play. Payton will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Memphis and the upcoming six-game road trip at which a timeline for return to game action will be determined.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bol Bol, Royce O'Neale among Week 3 pickups
Week 2 of the fantasy hoops season is in the books, and hopefully, you were able to scoop up Trey Murphy III, who was only 31% rostered this time last week. He’s now 41st in per-game value thanks to some phenomenal play and injuries to Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Even Dennis Smith Jr. (who provided top-30 value in Week 2) looks to have staying power heading into Week 3 with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier still out of the lineup.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Nets 116
After knocking off the Nets with a record-setting performance on Saturday night, the Pacers fell into a big hole in the first half in Monday's rematch, trailing by as many as 24. Still, Indiana didn't give in, buoyed by a career night from second-year guard Chris Duarte, and even managed to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.
NBA
"A Chaotic End Of The Game" | Utah Faces Memphis In Rematch On Halloween Night
T’was the night of All Hallows Eve when the rematch took place. After dispatching Memphis on Saturday night in one of the best games of the NBA season, the Jazz welcome back the Grizzlies for a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Tipoff is...
NBA
Zion Williamson returns, dominates in rout over Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
NBA
Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short
Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
NBA
Orlando Magic’s Key Strengths and Weaknesses Through Seven Games
The Magic are tied for eighth in the NBA in free throw attempts with 24.7 per game. The last time they ranked in the top 10 in this category was in 2010-11, when they were fifth. Rookie Paolo Banchero has already attempted 60 free throws, fifth most in the league.
NBA
Cavs vs Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the second time in less than a week, the Cavs and Boston Celtics square off. This time, though, the meeting comes in Cleveland. The Wine & Gold topped Boston last Friday in overtime. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio, ESPN. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME7:30 PM EST. LOCATIONRocket...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91
Pelicans (4-2), Clippers (2-4) It’s arguably never been more imperative to possess roster depth in the NBA, something New Orleans and the LA Clippers both needed Sunday. After a deadlocked first half, the Pelicans used superior ball movement and a tightening defense to overcome the injury absences of starters Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Zion Williamson returned from being sidelined for two games, helping to spearhead a big second-half edge (60-39) by the visitors, who transformed a halftime tie into a 19-point lead by early in the fourth quarter. New Orleans improved to 1-1 on a three-game Pacific Division road trip that concludes Wednesday at the Lakers. The Clippers were playing without perennial All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a third straight game, losing all three.
NBA
Magic Unable to Hang On to Late Lead in Loss to Thunder
Wendell Carter Jr. matched his career high with 30 points while tying his season best with 12 rebounds and Franz Wagner amassed 20 points and a season-best seven assists, but the Orlando Magic, despite leading by as many as 15 in the game and 11 in the fourth quarter, were unable to hang on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tuesday’s 116-108 loss.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) head to The Valley on Tuesday night to take on the Phoenix Suns (5-1) at Footprint Center. Minnesota fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, 107-98. Center Karl-Anthony Towns tallied a game-high 26 points, with 15 points in the first quarter alone. Third-year guard Anthony Edwards had 18 points, while teammates Rudy Gobert and Taurean Prince each had nine.
NBA
Q&A: Tyrese Maxey on hot start, building teammates' trust and more
Only a handful of games into his third NBA season, Tyrese Maxey’s value to the Philadelphia 76ers isn’t known only to his teammates and coaches. Forward Tobias Harris’ wife Jasmine appreciates what the slender, effervescent 21-year-old guard means to the Sixers’ fortunes and future too. “My...
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 3: Undefeated Bucks climb to No. 1
There’s a note below that the 117.9 points per 100 possessions the Boston Celtics allowed in their first five games this season were more than the Celtics allowed in all but one five-game stretch last season. (There are 78 five-game stretches in a team’s season, by the way.) That seems really bad for the Celtics.
NBA
Wolves Fall To Suns, 116-107
PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory. Johnson finished 7 of 11 behind the arc and 10 for 17 overall in another strong outing for the former reserve...
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 24-30. This is the 18th Player of the Week honor in Antetokounmpo’s career. Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0...
