The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka

New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
SkySports

Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports

Hope Powell steps down as Brighton Women manager after 8-0 WSL home defeat to Tottenham

Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has stepped down from her role with immediate effect following Sunday's 8-0 Women's Super League home defeat against Tottenham. The loss leaves Brighton second from bottom in the WSL having won just one of their five matches, three points above bottom-placed Leicester, who occupy the relegation spot.
BBC

Courtney Lawes: England captain ruled out of Argentina Test

Captain Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of England's match with Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday. Lawes is still experiencing symptoms after suffering a head injury in September and will not join up with the squad this week. However, Owen Farrell returns after a concussion sustained for Saracens against Exeter...
SkySports

World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks

Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
BBC

T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India

India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
BBC

Pakistan seal comfortable win over Netherlands

That's all from this live page as Pakistan finally get going in this tournament. My colleague Callum Matthews' report is now live. Next up is a cracker as India take on South Africa at 11:00 GMT - our coverage will kick off shortly over here. See you then. Post update.
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut

Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
SkySports

AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes

Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to avoid elimination

Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15 Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39); Glover 2-22 Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 92 for victory,...

