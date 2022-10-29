Read full article on original website
Related
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
England 94-4 Greece: Rugby League World Cup – as it happened
As it happened: Dom Young scored four tries as Shaun Wane’s side put 17 past Greece in a 94-4 thrashing at Bramall Lane
BBC
T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips hits superb ton as New Zealand crush Sri Lanka
New Zealand 167-7 (20 overs): Phillips 104 (64); Rajitha 2-23 Sri Lanka 102 (19.2 overs): Shanaka 35 (32); Boult 4-13 Glenn Phillips smashed a sublime 104 from 64 balls to lead New Zealand to a crushing 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sydney. The...
T20 World Cup Super 12s: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs – live reaction
Over-by-over report: The host nation faces a buoyant Ireland side in a must-win clash at the Gabba in Brisbane. Join James Wallace for updates
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports
Hope Powell steps down as Brighton Women manager after 8-0 WSL home defeat to Tottenham
Brighton Women manager Hope Powell has stepped down from her role with immediate effect following Sunday's 8-0 Women's Super League home defeat against Tottenham. The loss leaves Brighton second from bottom in the WSL having won just one of their five matches, three points above bottom-placed Leicester, who occupy the relegation spot.
BBC
Courtney Lawes: England captain ruled out of Argentina Test
Captain Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of England's match with Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday. Lawes is still experiencing symptoms after suffering a head injury in September and will not join up with the squad this week. However, Owen Farrell returns after a concussion sustained for Saracens against Exeter...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali calls on England's big-hitters to let shackles off in hope of reaching semi-finals
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes he and his fellow big hitters can now cast off the shackles as they look to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. England's batting, so often their biggest strength in white-ball cricket, has misfired so far, with their quest to unify cricket's two major limited-overs trophies faltering.
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Follow live updates qualifying as Mercedes aim for pole position against Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow live updates from final practice and qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Watch both sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Scouting USMNT's opponents England, Iran and Wales ahead of journey to Qatar
The United States' journey to Qatar starts this month as the red, white and blue play in their first World Cup since 2014. Expectations are high for a young group that has talent littered across European like Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Gio Reyna (Dortmund), Yunus Musah (Valencia) and more.
SkySports
World Cup: Qatar evicts thousands of foreign workers from Doha apartment blocks
Qatar has emptied apartment blocks housing thousands of foreign workers in the same areas in the centre of the capital Doha where visiting fans will stay during the World Cup, workers who were evicted from their homes have said. They said more than a dozen buildings had been evacuated and...
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
BBC
T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India
India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: 'We're doing part-time security work' - Michael Cheika reveals Lebanon hotel break-ins
Michael Cheika is hoping to focus his attention on the quarter-final clash with Australia after a "crazy week" in which his Lebanon players chased and detained an intruder in their team hotel. In the wake of Lebanon booking their place in the knock-out stages of the Rugby League World Cup...
BBC
Pakistan seal comfortable win over Netherlands
That's all from this live page as Pakistan finally get going in this tournament. My colleague Callum Matthews' report is now live. Next up is a cracker as India take on South Africa at 11:00 GMT - our coverage will kick off shortly over here. See you then. Post update.
SkySports
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports
Neil King: Aintree bumper winner Lookaway waiting for soft ground ahead of hurdles debut
Neil King "can't wait" to get started for the season with his Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, but will not be risked until conditions soften in the UK. The son of Ask was winning a Kildorrery point-to-point this time last year before transferring to King for £170,000 at the Goffs December point-to-point sales at Yorton.
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 3-2 Harrogate: Josh Davison winner adds to Town woes
Josh Davison's late goal ensured AFC Wimbledon picked up a vital three points with a 3-2 victory against struggling Harrogate at Plough Lane. The home side made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time when Paul Kalambayi's header from Ethan Chislett's corner went through a crowd of bodies and into the back of the net.
Australia romp home against Italy but questions remain for Mal Meninga
Australia wrapped up their pool matches at the Rugby League World Cup with a 66-6 win over Italy but it will not fill coach Mal Meninga with confidence
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to avoid elimination
Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15 Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39); Glover 2-22 Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 92 for victory,...
Comments / 0