Santa Barbara Takes Care of Business, Beats San Marcos, Wins Share of Channel League Title

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: UC Santa Barbara Seeks Running Start to Basketball Season
Big West Conference men’s basketball favorite UC Santa Barbara is taking a literal approach to the league race. A recent practice looked more like a track meet, with coach Joe Pasternack ordering all the Gauchos to the endline to run suicide drills whenever someone failed to block out or missed a defensive assignment.
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Elsy Mora Zambrano, La Colina Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Crystal Guzman, El Camino Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s and Women’s Runners Finish in Top Half of Big West Championships
RIVERSIDE – The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Riverside, California to compete in The Big West Championships held at the Ag/Ops Cross Country Course on the campus of UC Riverside. Following the two races, the Gauchos had two Top 10 finishes while both teams finished in the top half of the field.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara School District Standardized Test Scores Post Big Drops Between 2019, 2022
Overall student test scores in the Santa Barbara Unified School District dropped 8.87% in math and 6.37% in English, according to 2022 information released from the California Department of Education last week. In terms of overall percentages, 48% of students met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 36%...
Noozhawk
Judy Foreman: Margerum Wine Club Pickup Party Is Just the Pairing I Need
Margerum was not only pouring wine but helping the guests feel like we were at his home with him and his wife, Marni. “My philosophy is to return to wine making’s previous form of production — handcrafted and personal,” he said. Several tables set up in the...
Noozhawk
Crews Battle Residential Structure Fire in Northeast Santa Maria Neighborhood
Santa Maria firefighters responded Sunday night to a structure fire in a northeast residential neighborhood in the city. At approximately 9:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire and Police departments, along with AMR ambulances, were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Alvin Avenue. Personnel from the Santa Barbara...
Noozhawk
Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board
A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services
Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
Noozhawk
Scholar and Historian Daina Ramey Berry Named New Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts at UCSB
One quarter shy of an economics degree from UCLA, Daina Ramey Berry took a course that would change her academic trajectory — and shape her career. It was a class in African American history, a subject Berry knew well from her upbringing by parents with an affinity for history.
Noozhawk
Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital from Santa Barbara County Backcountry
A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in the Santa Barbara County backcountry was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched about 1:45 p.m. to the crash scene, about 10 miles from Upper Oso Campground...
Noozhawk
Lompoc School District Says $125 Million Bond Vital for Classroom Improvements
Students entering a Lompoc Unified School District classroom see words of wisdom displayed near large rusty spots on the walls, mismatched tile, yellowed blinds and other signs of the facility’s dated condition. Once inside, they get to sit at old desks with sea foam green chairs revealing the age...
Noozhawk
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt
A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Noozhawk
Qu’Ran Gossett Rallies Bishop Diego By Rushing to School Records of 404 Yards and Six Touchdowns
SIMI VALLEY — Simi Valley High School appeared to be running away with a football upset over Bishop Diego on Friday. And then Qu’Ran Gossett ran away from the Pioneers. The senior tailback set school records by rushing for 404 yards and six touchdowns on 15 carries to rally the Cardinals from a two-touchdown deficit to a 49-28 victory in their regular-season finale.
Noozhawk
Montecito Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash, Van Fire
A motorcyclist was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a crash involving a sedan on Saturday morning, according to Montecito Fire Department officials. At 9:50 a.m., Montecito firefighters were dispatched to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist...
Comments / 0