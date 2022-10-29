Read full article on original website
Related
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
papermag.com
See All the Fall 2022 Fashion Campaigns Here
All of the season's latest men's and women's fashion ads in one place, from Prada to Moschino to Fendi. KNWLS enlists Julia Fox for their Fall 2022 campaign, captured through Elizaveta Porodina's painterly lens. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating...
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
Beyoncé Wears R13 Cowboy Boots to Promote the ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Album Launch
Beyoncé sported a Rolling Stones T-shirt and a pair of cowboy boots on Sunday at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, California, while promoting the vinyl iteration of her new album “Renaissance.”. The singer paid homage to vintage and western-inspired trends, opting to coordinate a band T-shirt and jeans with...
64-Year-Old Andie MacDowell Is All Legs In High-Slit Dress For Paris Fashion Week
Age is just a number and 64-year-old Andie MacDowell is all about proving just that – especially at Paris Fashion Week this season. The branch of the event scheduled for fall kicked off on September 26 and ended October 4, and in that time, MacDowell was seen unabashedly strutting along in a dress with a high slit that showed off her sculpted legs.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Vogue
“Every Photographer Comes From A Different Place Within Blackness”: A First Look At Saatchi Gallery’s Historic The New Black Vanguard Exhibition
An hour before the party to celebrate The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art And Fashion, Antwaun Sargent, the show’s stylish New York-based curator, walks in, casually dressed, espresso in hand. “It’s probably my ninth today,” he chuckles, admitting to straddling the line between exhaustion and elation. And it’s no wonder. Inspired by the book of the same name, the groundbreaking exhibition at Saatchi Gallery, which gloriously explores how today’s exciting new guard of young Black photographers are reframing Black representation, has been on tour for almost five years. The vanguard of image-makers in the show, including Campbell Addy, Nadine Ijewere, Tyler Mitchell and Micaiah Carter, are shifting cultural definitions around beauty, desire, fashion, art, identity and Black joy. It is a global generation – with roots across Lagos, New York, Accra, Atlanta, Johannesburg and everywhere in between – with work that represents those cultural shifts in real time.
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Charlize Theron Romantically Laces Into Sheer Boots & Slit Ball Gown for ‘The School of Good and Evil’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charlize Theron went dark for the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.” Based on the fantasy novel series by Soman Chainani, the new film also stars Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Michelle Yeoh, premiering on the platform on Oct. 19.
UGG Season Is Here! The 9 Best UGG Boots, Booties & Platforms to Buy for Fall
It’s that time of year again: UGG season is finally here! Dua Lipa showed off the pierced UGGs on Instagram last week, and Keke Palmer announced the official start of UGG season with a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Sept. 22. “It’s bright outside, the birds are chirping, and you want to know why? It’s UGG season, honey,” Palmer proclaimed in the video. The Nope star has owned over 50 pairs of Uggs, she recently revealed to People magazine. “UGG reflect my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody’s personal style because it’s universal.” Celebrities...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023
Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
Vogue
This London-Based Vintage Store Counts Kate Moss And Bella Hadid Among Its Fans
After moving to Portobello Road more than a decade ago, it didn’t take long for stylist Karen Clarkson to catch the vintage bug. “I always used to go to Portobello Market in the morning, and I got to know the girls that were selling because I was there so regularly,” she tells Vogue. “The shop below me had just been turned into a pop-up, and I thought, ‘Wow, it would be my dream to live above an amazing vintage store.’ So I brought a few of the girls along to look at the space, and that was it.”
10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)
The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
Vogue
Scandi Chic Meets British Heritage Style In Ganni X Barbour
Collaborations hold serious fashion currency. Two brands who don’t need us to tell them that? Ganni and Barbour. The Scandi-cool success story and British heritage favourite have been joining forces with like-minded peers for some time, and now, despite perhaps appearing worlds apart, they’re batting for the same team.
Lori Harvey Takes Street Style From Day to Night With Havaianas X Market 2-in-1 Flip-Flop Slippers
Fall temperatures can vary, but Lori Harvey has figured out a way to combat the weather. On Wednesday, the model and skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in the new Havaianas Zip Top Market Flip Flops while running errands in Los Angeles. Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Market and Havaianas have collaborated on a puffer shoe that zips off into a flip-flop. Retailing for $120, the silhouette was crafted in Brazil and features a cushioned footbed with a textured rice pattern and includes a rubber flip-flop sole. Harvey complemented the cool shoe with an outfit that stayed true to her signature street style aesthetic. She...
Deal Alert! Major UGG Classic Mini Boot Sales are Happening at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack & Gilt This Week
Yep, we're officially obsessed with throwback classic UGGs boots this year. The Y2K-era favorite has never exactly gone out of style, but with celebs like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Garner bringing them back into regular wear, we can't help love the idea because, well, comfort. Popular UGG styles like Classic...
Hypebae
Here's a Full Look at Dior's Latest Shoe Lineup
With the fall season in full swing, Dior has released its latest lineup of footwear, ranging from pumps and flats to sneakers and boots. The house joined forces with stylist and photographer Maripol to spotlight the designs that were showcased by Maria Grazia Chiuri on the runway earlier this year. Standouts include the Idylle ballerinas proving the balletcore trend is here to stay, as well as the D-Motion pumps highlighted with sneaker midsole-inspired detailing. Elsewhere, the Dior Code loafer arrives in a chunky design.
Comments / 0