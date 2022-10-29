Read full article on original website
Oregon Volleyball Sweeps The ASU Sun Devils
The Oregon Ducks swept the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20. The Ducks are on a five-game win streak and scored their eighth sweep of the season. Oregon quickly came out of the gates and took a 10-5 lead after a 4-0 run. ASU bounced back and...
Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Handily Down The Carroll College Saints
Oregon Ducks women’s basketball hosted the Carroll College Saints last Friday. Carroll College is a private Catholic school out of Helena, MT. The Saints are coached by Rachelle Sayers and posted a 21-10 record last season while winning the FCC championship. Carroll took advantage of a slow start by...
Ducks Soccer Drops Final Road Game to Wildcats
Coming off one of its toughest losses of the season - a 5 - 1 set-back at Arizona State on Thursday - Oregon soccer was looking for a bounce-back game against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson this afternoon. But after playing the Cats tough for a half, Oregon gave up a goal early in the second half and fell to Arizona 4 - 1.
Football Recap - Ducks Overcome Slow Start, Anemic Play Late to Beat Cal
Oregon had a very slow start offensively against the California Golden Bears this afternoon, but the Ducks shook off a punchless first quarter, scored 42 points over the remainder of the contest, and won 42 - 24. Oregon moved to 7 - 1 overall and 5 - 0 and the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 Conference. Quarterback Bo Nix again led Oregon, going 27 - 35 for 412 yards. Nix accounted for all six Oregon touchdowns, throwing for 3 and running for another 3. Nix also threw 2 interceptions, one of which bounced off Troy Franklin’s hands at the Cal 4-yard line as the Ducks were looking to take a lead in the 2nd quarter. Noah Whittington led Oregon rushers with 66 yards on 10 carries, while Nix had 59 yards on 12 carries. Bucky Irving never really got going on the ground, gaining only 32 yards on 11 carries, but catching 3 passes for 61 yards. Whittington also had 5 catches for 67 yards, and Kris Hutson led the receiving core with 4 catches for 67 yards.
Oregon Ducks, Colorado to kick off in midday
Oregon’s first game in November will kick off in the midday. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) will take on Colorado (1-7, 1-4) at Folsom Field at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Oregon defeated Cal, 42-24, on Saturday. Colorado lost...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Pulls Away for Exhibition Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Three Beavers scored in double-figures to help Oregon State pull away from Western Oregon in an 82-66 win on Sunday at Gill Coliseum. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavs with 23 points while AJ Marotte contributed 19. Jelena Mitrovic rounded out the Beavers in double figures with 16 points.
Oregon Ducks Football Game Thread: #8 Oregon vs. Cal Golden Bears
The Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) take on the California Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) today at 12:35 pm PT. The game is televised on FS1. The Cal Bears are 3-1 at home this season, but are trying to break a three-game losing streak, having lost to Washington State, Colorado, and Washington. They are 17-point underdogs against the Ducks and face long odds in coming out with a win. They have been spoilers of Oregon seasons past, but so far the Ducks have risen to the occasion against the likes of would-be spoilers by the name of the Cardinal and Cougars.
Eastern Progress
Red-hot Wildcats to wrap season against Oregon, ASU: 'I don’t think any of these teams stand a chance'
Following a 1-0 home loss to Cal on Oct. 2, the UA’s soccer team sat at 3-5-2. The Wildcats were dead last in the Pac-12 Conference standings, with all hopes of a postseason berth fading away. Coach Becca Moros didn’t panic. “We’ve got to keep pushing, and I...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action
CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
What Justin Wilcox said after Cal lost to Oregon Ducks
Cal lost to No. 8 Oregon, 42-24, Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. Justin Wilcox recapped the Bears’ fifth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Wilcox’s postgame press conference. JUSTIN WILCOX. On how game shifted:. “You got to make them earn it more than we did....
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
