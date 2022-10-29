Oregon had a very slow start offensively against the California Golden Bears this afternoon, but the Ducks shook off a punchless first quarter, scored 42 points over the remainder of the contest, and won 42 - 24. Oregon moved to 7 - 1 overall and 5 - 0 and the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 Conference. Quarterback Bo Nix again led Oregon, going 27 - 35 for 412 yards. Nix accounted for all six Oregon touchdowns, throwing for 3 and running for another 3. Nix also threw 2 interceptions, one of which bounced off Troy Franklin’s hands at the Cal 4-yard line as the Ducks were looking to take a lead in the 2nd quarter. Noah Whittington led Oregon rushers with 66 yards on 10 carries, while Nix had 59 yards on 12 carries. Bucky Irving never really got going on the ground, gaining only 32 yards on 11 carries, but catching 3 passes for 61 yards. Whittington also had 5 catches for 67 yards, and Kris Hutson led the receiving core with 4 catches for 67 yards.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO