Paramount Global (PARA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Paramount Global PARA is set to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 2. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved northward by 4.9% to 43 cents per share in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 43.4% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
U.S. Steel's (X) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
United States Steel Corporation X logged a profit of $490 million or $1.85 per share in third-quarter 2022, down from a profit of $2,002 million or $6.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.95 per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Why Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS), which belongs to the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially...
Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
Lumen Technologies, Inc LUMN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter total revenues is pegged at $4.41 billion, suggesting a fall of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating a 26.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $4.382 million and 34 cents per share, respectively.
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
Will Pinnacle West (PNW) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Pinnacle West (PNW), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This power company has...
Will Mitek Systems (MITK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Mitek Systems (MITK), which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Optical Imaging industry. When looking at the last two reports, this mobile imaging software company has...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock
Ethan Allen (ETD) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
MetLife (MET) to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading insurance-based global financial services company reported adjusted operating earnings per share of $2, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29% due to higher premiums, fees and other revenues, solid contributions from the Latin America segment and reduced expenses. However, the upside was partly offset by a lower net investment income.
MedTech Stocks Due to Report Earnings on Nov 1: MCK, CTLT & More
The third-quarter reporting cycle has just begun for the Medical sector (one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification). Quarterly performances have been discouraging so far. Per the latest trends, the Medical sector is one of the spaces witnessing negative estimate revisions among seven other sectors since mid-April.
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Can High Commodity Prices Drive Strong Q3 Earnings for APA?
APA Corporation APA is set to release third-quarter results on Nov 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.92 per share on revenues of $2.6 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced this upstream operator’s results in the September quarter....
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Will Lower Revenues Affect Qorvo's (QRVO) Earnings in Q2?
Qorvo, Inc. QRVO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.1%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average. The Greensboro, NC-based company is expected to...
Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings
Coinbase Global COIN is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after the closing bell. COIN delivered an earnings surprise in one of the last four reported quarters while missing in three. Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement. COIN’s third-quarter results are...
NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per unit of 93 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents by 47.6%. The bottom line improved by 287.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 24 cents per unit. Revenues. For the third quarter of 2022, the firm’s...
Will Cost Inflation Mar Ingersoll Rand's (IR) Q3 Earnings?
Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by a penny in the past 60 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 12.5%.
Earnings Preview: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Cronos Group (CRON) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
Cronos Group (CRON) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
