ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 14

"KEEP IT REAL"
1d ago

" We" don't have anything to do with it !!! , women put themselves in those positions, and people just call it like they see it...

Reply
3
leastinterestingman
2d ago

When women stop using their bodies as sales tools

Reply(1)
24
Related
Hypebae

Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Hypebae

Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week

Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
shefinds

The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face

Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
shefinds

This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!

If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.

Comments / 0

Community Policy