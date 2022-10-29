Read full article on original website
"KEEP IT REAL"
1d ago
" We" don't have anything to do with it !!! , women put themselves in those positions, and people just call it like they see it...
leastinterestingman
2d ago
When women stop using their bodies as sales tools
Hypebae
Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
I’m a stylist and ban three types of top from women’s wardrobe – they’re so old-fashioned it’s embarrassing
TRENDS come and go and what was once a must-have in your wardrobe has now become something we cringe over. And with the colder season well underway, most of us have ditched the summery dresses for more weather-appropriate tops with long sleeves. But according to one stylist, it's important to...
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
My boyfriend picked out a cute name for our baby girl – people were horrified when they discovered the origin
ONE couple's baby name has proven to be much more controversial than they intended when the dad-to-be revealed the unusual place he turned to for inspiration. After the dad shared the story behind his unborn child's name, he was met with a chilly reception on Reddit – where users urged him to tell his girlfriend the truth.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!
Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
The Haircut Mistakes Women Over 40 Should Never Make Because They Add Years To Your Face
Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
2 Skin Secrets From Dermatologists To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’
This article has been updated since its initial 10/15/22 publish date. The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and...
This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!
If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
