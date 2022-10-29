Do you feel like you’ve grown a little older and a lot wiser, but your hair is exactly the same as it was 30 years ago (and maybe that’s not such a good thing anymore)? If you love the look you’ve always had, consider yourself lucky — you made great hair choices in your past that are rewarding you now. But if you’re ready to freshen up your look and aren’t sure what to do differently or where to start, some simple swaps and tips may be all you need. These are the haircut mistakes women over 40 should never make because they add years to your face.

