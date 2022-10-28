Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ
Nomad Foods (NOMD) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Nomad Foods (NOMD) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $15.40. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% gain over the past four weeks. Nomad Foods’ shares got a...
NASDAQ
Anterix (ATEX) Stock Jumps 11.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Anterix (ATEX) shares soared 11.3% in the last trading session to close at $38.35. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% loss over the past four weeks. Anterix has inked an agreement with...
NASDAQ
Nippon Steel H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nippon Steel Corp. (NISTY.PK, NISTF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the trading in Japan after the company reported Tuesday higher earnings and revenues for the first half, and lifted its earnings view for fiscal 2022. The company also lifted dividend. For the first half, profit...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Set To Bounce Back
(RTTNews) - Traders' focus on Tuesday will be a two-day monetary policy meeting and economic announcements such as Fed's statement. The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is expected this week. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished positive, while European...
NASDAQ
Why I'm Buying More Meta Stock Despite The Recent Plunge
In this video, I will explain why I am adding to my Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) position despite the recent 20% dip. Despite all the bearish sentiment, I feel that the reward far outweigh today's risks. I will explain the good, the bad, and the opportunity. For the full insights,...
NASDAQ
Why Etsy Stock Tumbled Today
This is the week that Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will drop its latest earnings release -- specifically, on Wednesday after market hours -- and judging by Monday's action, investors aren't filled with confidence about it. The company's shares fell by over 4% on the day, a notably deeper plunge than the 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 05/07/2014, the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth ETF (IHDG) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
NASDAQ
Analog Devices (ADI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Analog Devices (ADI) closed the most recent trading day at $142.62, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor maker...
NASDAQ
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE): A Worthwhile, High-Yield REIT
While most real estate-related stocks and shares of REITs have declined notably over the past year in the face of rising interest rates, some have held their ground relatively well. One such REIT is Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE), whose qualities have led to shares trading relatively flat since...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November
There's just something comforting about a stock that pays you to own it. That's especially the case amid the current overall stock market volatility. I'm talking, of course, about dividend stocks. Well over 4,000 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. But some are better than others. Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist in November.
NASDAQ
Why TAL Education Group Stock Blasted Higher Today
The trading week started out very well for the rather volatile Chinese stock TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL). The company's shares zoomed nearly 8% higher on the day, following a pair of recommendation upgrades from two different analysts. So what. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Lucy Yu ticked up...
NASDAQ
Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Regal Beloit (RRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of controls for electric...
NASDAQ
Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 120 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
