MMA Fighting
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
Jake Paul scored a unanimous-decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva to run his boxing record to 6-0.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre admits he wasn’t taking Jake Paul’s boxing career seriously at first, but Paul is changing the former UFC champion’s mind ahead of his toughest fight to date. Paul will face Anderson Silva at the Paul vs. Silva boxing event this Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena...
JAKE PAUL revealed Dana White is the reason he is fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months. It will be his third opponent formerly of the UFC, following knockout wins over Ben Askren, 38, and Tyron...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul has put himself in a dangerous mindset entering his main event showdown with Anderson Silva later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be Paul’s biggest boxing test to date and one he doesn’t plan on fumbling at the goal line.
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
Sporting News
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The unlikely boxing career of Jake Paul continues, but not without controversy. In the toughest fight of his career, Paul scored a late knockdown of Anderson Silva and then won a controversial unanimous decision to remain undefeated at 6-0. It wasn't the decision so much as...
Boxing Insider
Although purists may have scoffed, it was one of the biggest fights of 2022. Anderson Silva, the former UFC great and impressive – if not aging – boxer was facing none other than Jake Paul himself, a social media influencer turned serious fighter with a thunderous punch. The crowd in Glendale Arizona was loud and vocal as the two men entered the ring. The time for pre hype fight, however, was over.
Boxing Scene
GLENDALE, Arizona – Anderson Silva simply refused to taint what he respectfully felt was the seminal moment of Jake Paul’s brief boxing career. Asked repeatedly during his post-fight press conference about the scoring of their eight-round cruiserweight fight, Silva accepted defeat and praised Paul. Silva lost six rounds apiece on two scorecards (78-73, 78-73) and five rounds on the other card (77-74), despite that CompuBox’s unofficial statistics suggest that their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event was more competitive than that.
MMA Fighting
Was Anderson Silva knocked out in sparring ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing match with YouTube sensation-turned professional boxer Jake Paul this Saturday in Arizona? He was not… after saying he was. “The Spider” made that revelation in an interview that had the Arizona commission require further testing earlier this...
Live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide on pay-per-view!. After two straight wins against Tyron Woodley, the man knowns as “The Problem Child” will try to go 6-0 in the boxing ring when he takes on former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva. Anderson, who has a lifetime 34-11 mixed martial arts record, enters the ring with three wins and one loss as a boxer, losing his first fight to Osmar Luiz Teixeira but winning his next three bouts against Julio Cesar De Jesus, Julio César Chávez Jr., and Tito Ortiz.
Watch as Jake Paul makes yet another over-the-top entrance moments before he enters the ring for his boxing battle with Anderson Silva. Jake Paul seems to be the kind of person who never passes up the opportunity to make a grand entrance. And he made sure to make his mark entering the Desert Diamond Arena for his boxing fight with Anderson Silva.
MMAmania.com
Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
247Sports
