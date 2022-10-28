ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports

Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State

Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Bills

This is the kind of night it was for the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers made one of his better plays of the night and found tight end Robert Tonyan for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. It was called back for offensive interference on the tight end.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Tennessee '24 DB has 'amazing time' on Louisville visit

Cleveland, Tenn., Bradley Central High School cornerback Marcus Goree Jr., made the trip to Louisville to watch the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest. Goree was among around 80 or so recruits that watched U of L whip then-No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Goree said he had "an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Channel 3000

Bakhtiari, Watson active for Packers in game against Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two big names are set to return to the field Sunday night when the Packers take on the Bills. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Christian Watson are listed as active ahead of Sunday’s game. Linebacker Rashan Gary is also expected to take the field.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Christian Watson (concussion) won't return for Packers in Week 8

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson suffered a concussion early in the first quarter of action, and he will obviously be forced to miss the rest of the night. With Allen Lazard also sidelined, the Packers are down to Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins and Samori Toure outside.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Emergency podcast: Kansas lands former five-star OT, Wisconsin transfer Logan Brown

Kansas football picked up a major commitment on Sunday evening, landing the verbal pledge of Wisconsin OT transfer Logan Brown. The former five-star recruit could join KU in January with two seasons of eligibility remaining. So, we break down the addition, what it means for KU and what's next. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Tale of the Tape (Syracuse)

Notre Dame knew they had a physical advantage with its offensive line versus Syracuse’s undersized defensive front. In fact, the edge was so significant that it’s surprising the Irish had just 246 yards. A nice bounce-back performance by Audric Estime with Logan Diggs looking like a standout in the making.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

247Sports

