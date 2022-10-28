Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rene Dupree Thought Cody Rhodes Was “Entitled” During Early WWE Days
The Cody Rhodes who made his WWE debut in July 2007 was entirely different from the one who made a comeback in 2022. Rene Dupree, a former WWE star, recalled on his experience with Rhodes when “The American Nightmare” first appeared on Raw in a recent episode of his podcast, Cafe de Rene. Dupree suggested that the star was entitled and emphasized his inexperience.
ringsidenews.com
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Is Interested In Facing Rapper Bow Wow
During Sunday’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City, AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland revealed that he’s interested in facing rapper Bow Wow, who has been appearing lately for Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black’s TERMINUS promotion. He said,. “You know, since he’s been talking about doing some stuff...
ewrestlingnews.com
XFL Reveal Team Names & Logos
The XFL, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is planning to kick off a return season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 with 40 regular-season matchups, two semifinal playoff games, and the championship. XFL games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Two Familiar Names Join MLW
Several familiar names have joined Major League Wrestling (MLW) in a backstage capacity. According to a report from Pwinsider, Hunter “Delirious” Johnston and Gary Juster have signed with the company. Prior to Ring of Honor going on hiatus, Delirious worked as the head writer for the brand. As...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses The Current Bond Between D-Generation X
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Bleacher Report about Degeneration-X and their current bond with one another. DX briefly reunited for the season premiere of Monday Night RAW the night after Extreme Rules. The Heartbreak Kid said,. “When all of DX get together in the same room,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Cardona Claims BTE & AEW Wouldn’t Exist Without Him
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, Matt Cardona credited himself for being the man who inspired shows such as Being the Elite and AEW, claiming they wouldn’t exist without him. He said,. “It changed the business. Tell me that Z! True Long Island...
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff responds to Tony Khan calling him hypocritical over AEW criticisms
Eric Bischoff has responded to Tony Khan calling him "contradictory & hypocritical" regarding his criticisms of AEW. Bischoff has been critical of AEW for frequently having "cold matches" with no build on its programming. Khan recently fired back on Bischoff's criticism by stating that during Bischoff's time running WCW, the company often had matches with no storyline behind them on its programming as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Gets Name Change Ahead Of NXT Return
Pwinsider reported today that T-BAR is now listed internally as “Donovan Dijak.”. He used this name in NXT and when he wrestled for Ring Of Honor and the independents. WWE showed a video during Halloween Havoc of the T-BAR mask being burned to signify that the character is dead. The T-BAR character was created for the RETRIBUTION stable.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Working In AEW’s Talent Relations Department
The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lots Of MLW News: Notes & Updates From The Recent Fightland Tapings
We have some news coming out of MLW’s most recent round of Fightland tapings, courtesy of Pwinsider:. – MLW has plans in place for Shun Skywalker of Dragon Gate to make a return appearance. It was also noted that additional crossover options with Dragon Gate are being discussed for the future.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Provides “Rhodes To The Top” Update, Teases “Something Fun”
There’s a load of entertainment on the way from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes recently put a spotlight on a project update since he leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and going back to his home of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) earlier in the year. In...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Discusses A Possible Match With Trish Stratus In The Future
While Bayley and Trish Stratus have gotten themselves involved in a “war of words” of sorts via social media in recent months, would the two women ever face off against each other?. Bayley addressed the situation during a recent interview with Sportskeeda, saying she’d be down for a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Raven Discusses The Idea Of A Potential In-Ring Return
Former ECW and TNA star Raven hasn’t competed in the ring since 2020. Recently speaking during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Raven talked about potentially returning to the ring in the near future. He said,. “I’ll go back to it. I had both my knees replaced this year, so...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Praises Ringside Staff For Reacting Quickly To Hangman Page’s Injury
‘Hangman’ Adam Page suffered a devastating injury during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite. It was later revealed that Page had sustained a concussion. During a recent interview with First Coast News, AEW President Tony Khan praised the ringside...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brock Anderson Shares Conversation He Had With CM Punk While In AEW
AEW star Brock Anderson recently appeared on The Family Business podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on FTR, and how CM Punk offered him some key advice following a tag team match he had with Lee Johnson in AEW. Check out Anderson’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: People Close To CM Punk Think He’s Finished Wrestling
CM Punk’s days in the ring are seemingly over, at least according to those close to the former World Champion. Punk hasn’t competed since being suspended from AEW following his actions after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. It has been reported that AEW are seeking to buy...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Reveals The Most Creatively Talented Member Of DX
During the latest edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett called fellow Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James the most “creative” member of the D-Generation X faction. He said,. “I think Brian was the most talented member of...
