Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rank the Masked Wrestlers of 2022 in AEW & WWE
Happy Halloween! One of the biggest parts of this holiday is the concept of masks, which got me thinking about the current masked wrestlers in WWE and AEW. There used to be a wider range of luchadores like Lucha House Party and spooky characters like Kane who wore masks, but in 2022, we’ve been limited to just 8: Axiom, Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, Luchasaurus, Penta El Zero Miedo, Preston “10” Vance, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio.
ewrestlingnews.com
Samoa Joe Set To Defend ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe has been announced for an ROH TV Title defense on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that Joe will put his title up for grabs against Brian Cage on this week’s show. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Mexico City: Street Fight
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/31/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Diamante vs. Madison Rayne. Kiera...
ewrestlingnews.com
XFL Reveal Team Names & Logos
The XFL, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is planning to kick off a return season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 with 40 regular-season matchups, two semifinal playoff games, and the championship. XFL games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News: Tommy Dreamer, Young vs. Callihan, & More
Impact Wrestling fans have tons to look forward to this week. This Thursday’s episode of ‘Before the Impact’ will feature an X-Division Championship match between P.J. Black and Yuya Uemura. Additionally, Eric Young and Sami Callihan will collide in a singles match on AXS TV. Those keeping...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jon Moxley Reacts To Renee Paquette’s Debut With AEW
AEW wrestler Jon Moxley recently signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling. Just days after he re-signed with the company, his wife Renee Paquette made her AEW debut. During a recent appearance on the “Cincy 3:60” podcast, Moxley commented on Paquette’s AEW debut and the pop she received....
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Details Negotiations Between WWE & Pro Wrestling NOAH For Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura received permission from WWE to work the bout. “After a disagreement at first, he persisted in negotiating with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: People Close To CM Punk Think He’s Finished Wrestling
CM Punk’s days in the ring are seemingly over, at least according to those close to the former World Champion. Punk hasn’t competed since being suspended from AEW following his actions after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. It has been reported that AEW are seeking to buy...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions React To Title Win
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss have reacted to winning the titles during this week’s episode of RAW. Defeating Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, this marks the third title win for both Bliss and Asuka, albeit with different partners. Cathy...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Is Interested In Facing Rapper Bow Wow
During Sunday’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City, AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland revealed that he’s interested in facing rapper Bow Wow, who has been appearing lately for Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black’s TERMINUS promotion. He said,. “You know, since he’s been talking about doing some stuff...
ewrestlingnews.com
Anthony Bowens Says Billy Gunn Is ‘Feeling Better’ Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
Last week, Billy Gunn was attacked by Swerve Strickland, and now, Anthony Bowens has provided an update on his status. On Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Strickland took a pair of pliers to Gunn’s fingers to prevent him from scissoring. Bowens has since revealed that Gunn is “a bit better” ahead of his birthday bash on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
Match & Segment Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced some new things for this week’s episode of NXT. Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine (Simon Johnson), Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) will have a sit-down interview on the show, while Kiana James will face Thea Hail in singles competition. From WWE:. “Four roots, one tree. Schism’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gabe Sapolsky Scouts Talent For WWE At Indie Event, Imperium Note, Big E, More
Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at a Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington over the weekend to scout talent for WWE. WWE posted the following video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser commenting on their return to Germany for the ongoing tour:. WWE has announced that Big E...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On The Importance Of Competition In Pro Wrestling, Talks AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his Foley Is Pod podcast to discuss the importance of competition in pro wrestling, and why it’s important to have it. Specifically, Mrs. Foley’s baby boy spoke about the current situation with WWE and AEW. He also recalled the last time he spoke with Tony Khan.
ewrestlingnews.com
Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl On RAW, Riddle Takes Out Otis, O’Neil
Prior to their match this Saturday at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were involved in a massive brawl. Originally, there were plans for a sit-down interview between the two men. As Lashley was awaiting Lesnar, the latter came to the ring and said he had no time for a sit-down interview and wanted a fight instead. That’s when Lashley came out and the two men brawled.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 10/28/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew 835,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,231,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.52 rating one week ago. The show aired on FOX Sports 1 due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series. It ranked #5 on cable.
Comments / 0