Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
IGN
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Details Revealed by Industry Insider
FIFA 23 has been out for a month now, and players are hard at work in strengthening their squad on Ultimate team. There are two notable points about this year's FIFA. First would be the game being EA's last FIFA title, but the second one is a lot more exciting. FIFA 23 will include a World Cup mode, as the real-world FIFA World Cup 2022 approaches and players wish to learn more about it.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
VIDEO: Sunderland goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser at Newcastle
Who doesn't love a last-minute goal for Sunderland at St James' Park?
NBC Sports
World Cup Countdown: 2022 Qatar preview, rules, format, rosters, match info, how to watch
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is so close and the countdown is well and truly on ahead of the first-ever World Cup tournament to be held in the Middle East. 32 nations have qualified and all eyes will be on them for 29 days from mid-November to mid-December, as a truly unique tournament will take place across Qatar.
Sporting News
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
As we enter the final few matches before the break for the World Cup, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his Arsenal side finish strongly and remain top of the Premier League table. The Gunners have lost just once in the league this season but come up against a Nottingham Forest side who stunned Liverpool 1-0 last time out.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Tottenham claimed a stunning 3-2 victory at Bournemouth from two goals down as Rodrigo Bentancur completed a sensational fightback on the south coast on Saturday.Antonio Conte’s side were staring at a third successive Premier League defeat after Kieffer Moore’s well-taken brace but second-half-goals by Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur kept them in third place.With one eye on next week’s vital Champions League clash away in Marseille, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte made several changes to his side and Bournemouth took full advantage.Moore finished off a flowing move in the 22nd minute when he curled a low shot past Hugo Lloris after a ball in from the right wing by Marcus Tavernier.Moore then added a second shortly after halftime with a header from Adam Smith’s cross.Sessegnon was about to be substituted when he popped up to fire home left-footed in the 57th minute and then Davies powered a header in from a corner in the 73rd minute.Tottenham piled on the pressure and were rewarded in stoppage time when Bentancur, on as a substitute, fired in after a corner was not cleared by the Bournemouth defence.Tottenham stayed in third place with 26 points from 13 games with Bournemouth on 13 points.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Viktoria Plzen - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag keen to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo drama
Ronaldo returned to the pitch with a goal on Thursday night, having been dropped following his recent strop against Tottenham. Erik ten Hag has emphasised Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to the Manchester United (opens in new tab) cause as he looks to put the striker's latest outburst in the past. Ronaldo...
Manchester United Predicted XI v West Ham: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched
This is the lineup we could see in Manchester United's Premier League Match against West Ham at Old Trafford.
Yardbarker
Juventus lose another midfielder to injury until the restart
These days, even when Juventus emerge victorious on an away fixture, they often return to Turin with an extended injury list. Following the win in Lecce, there were concerns regarding the conditions of several players, and it now appears that Weston McKennie has already played his last match for the club in 2022.
fourfourtwo.com
Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Juventus to creative Serie A midfield starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Lilywhites have shifted focus to signing Serie A stars since Fabio Paratici joined as a director alongside Antonio Conte. The pair worked together at Juventus and have expertise in Italian football, with the Athletic (opens in new tab) labelling Spurs, 'Juventus on Thames' in response to this transfer strategy.
Soccer-Arsenal beat West Ham but Manchester United go top of WSL
Oct 30 (Reuters) - Arsenal came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday, but it was not enough to dislodge Manchester United, who top the Women's Super League table after a 3-0 win over Everton earlier in the day.
