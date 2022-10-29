Read full article on original website
Team Finance hacker returns $7M to associated projects after exploit
Four projects have received some $7 million worth of tokens from the hacker behind the $14.5 million Team Finance exploit on Oct. 27. Over the weekend, the attacker confirmed in a series of messages that they would keep 10% of the stolen fund as a bounty and return the other tokens to the affected projects.
Stablecoins have a new name in Great Britain: Law Decoded, Oct. 24–31
The first full week under the leadership of the newly-elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saw a major landmark for crypto regulation in the United Kingdom. The Financial Services and Markets Bill, made public on Oct. 25, aims to enhance the U.K.’s position as a “global leader in financial services” — but what is more important is that it contains some new definitions for crypto products.
Bitcoin fails to break the $21K support, but bears remain shy
Bitcoin (BTC) rallied on the back of the United States stock market’s 3.4% gains on Oct. 28, with the S&P 500 index rising to its highest level in 44 days. In addition, recently released data showed that inflation might be slowing down, which gave investors hope that the Federal Reserve might break its pattern of 75 basis-point rate hikes after its November meeting.
2 metrics signal the $1T crypto market cap support likely won’t hold
Cryptocurrencies broke the $1 trillion market capitalization resistance on Oct. 26, which had been holding strong for the previous 41 days. Despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) modest 5.5% weekly gains, the aggregate value of 20,000 listed tokens increased by 8.5% between Oct. 24 and 31. The cryptocurrency market was positively impacted...
Ethereum price hits $1.6K as markets expect the Fed to ease the pressure
A $250 surprise rally took place between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, pushing the price of Ether (ETH) from $1,345 to $1,595. The movement caused $570 million in liquidations in Ether’s bearish bets at derivatives exchanges, which was the largest event in more than 12 months. Ether’s price also rallied above the $1,600 level, which was the highest price seen since Sept. 15.
KyberSwap launches Multichain integration
Seamless, efficient and safe cross-chain swaps with the best rates on 13 chains and counting — only on KyberSwap. Singapore — Oct. 31 — KyberSwap has integrated Multichain to bring even more ease and accessibility to KyberSwap users. So, you can now bridge your token assets from chain A to chain B in a single transaction.
Happy Halloween: The five spookiest stories in crypto in 2022
After over 13 years of ups and downs, this year stands out for having the most turbulent bear market in the history of crypto. Owing to a mix of factors — that include regulatory clearances across the globe and improved credibility among projects that survived the bear market — the world of crypto marked numerous milestones this year.
Bitcoin ‘double bottom’ excites bulls as NVT signal predicts major move
Bitcoin (BTC) is delivering striking similarities to its last bear market, but the recent bottom may be its last, research says. In a tweet on Oct. 31, popular trading account Stockmoney Lizards furthered the bull case for BTC/USD. Bitcoin “repeats itself” in 2022. The past few days have...
9 years after the first Bitcoin ATM, there are now 38,804 globally
On Oct. 29, 2013, a coffee shop in downtown Vancouver, Canada, opened what is understood to be the world’s first publicly available Bitcoin (BTC) ATM, operated by Robocoin. The crypto ATM saw 348 transactions and $100,000 transacted in its first week of operation. As of Oct. 30, 2022 —...
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's win was a victory for crypto
A former investment banker turned savvy politician, Rishi Sunak has had an incredibly prolific career in just a short period of time. At only 42, he has served as a member of the United Kingdom’s Parliament, chief secretary to the treasury and chancellor of the exchequer — and now, he’s starting his tenure as prime minister.
FTX CEO dissects Mark Zuckerberg's intent to pump $10B/year into Meta
Facebook’s rebranding into Meta was Mark Zukerberg’s latest attempt to retain dominance in the social media world of Web3, specifically, the Metaverse. On the occasion of Meta completing one year on the rebrand, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, shared his thoughts on the rebranding and what it means for the future of Meta.
The Merge brings down Ethereum’s network power consumption by over 99.9%
The Merge, which is considered one of the most significant blockchain upgrades on Ethereum to date, brought down the network’s energy consumption by 99.9% immediately. On Sept. 15, the Ethereum blockchain migrated from proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism in an effort to transition into a green blockchain. What followed was an immediate and steep drop in total energy consumption of the Ethereum network.
Tech talent migrates to Web3 as large companies face layoffs
As inflation continues to grow, coupled with a looming recession, many tech firms are having to cut portions of their staff. To put this in perspective, data from Layoffs.fyi found that over 700 tech startups have experienced layoffs this year, impacting at least 93,519 employees globally. It has also been reported that tech giants like Google, Netflix and Apple are undergoing massive job cuts.
