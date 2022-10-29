Read full article on original website
This New Luxury Villa in the Grenadines Lets You Enjoy the Islands in Complete Privacy
In 1966, Americans John and Mary Caldwell touched down on Prune Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was immediately drawn to the pristine slice of paradise and its like-minded, free-spirited travelers. After scoring the real estate deal of a lifetime—leasing the tropical idyll from the government for a mere dollar a year—the Caldwells transformed the lush, 135-acre expanse into the 10-room Palm Island Beach Club. In 1999, the property changed hands and was reborn as the luxurious Palm Island Resort. Some 23 years later, I arrived in Prune Island (now referred to as Palm Island) to find the...
cruisefever.net
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
drifttravel.com
National Geographic Champions Manchester as a ‘Best of the World’ Destination for Travelers in 2023
National Geographic has announced that Manchester will be included in their highly anticipated list as one of the world’s best destinations to visit in 2023. The influential ‘Best of the World’ list, released today, ranks Manchester as the only city in the UK to be awarded the prestigious accolade, which annually sets out 25 of the must-see places to visit around the globe.
Belmond Hotels Will Reopen the Riviera Maya’s Beloved Maroma Resort Next Year
The Mayan Riviera is about to get a lot more luxurious. One of the destination’s most popular hotels, Maroma, just announced it will reopen on the Mexican coastline by May 2023. The Belmond-owned hideaway closed last April to undergo renovations and will reopen next spring with the first, extensive transformation within the company’s North American portfolio. New and returning guests can expect to find 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focused wellness spa and new gastronomic delights curated by Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho. Renowned designer Tara Bernerd is leading the restoration, working closely with local artisans to honor the Mexican heritage. Maroma...
moderncampground.com
Lak Tented Camp Named One of SEA’s Must-Visit Glamping Destinations
Southeast Asia travel agency Exotic Voyages has listed Vietnam’s Lak Tented Camp among the list of five gorgeous glamping sites for an unforgettable getaway. As per a report, the campsite featured 15 safari-style tents, four luxurious lakeside bungalows, a dorm, and a restaurant in a wooden longhouse. The campsite...
prestigeonline.com
The most haunted places in Malaysia
Does the supernatural world or paranormal occurrences fascinate you, and you secretly wish to experience them yourself? Are you one of those who love listening to stories revolving around paranormal sightings? Fret not, as we have you covered. And, while Malaysia is a country with beautiful coastal panoramic views and serene nature, it has many places labelled as ‘stigmatised properties’ by visitors who have experienced unnatural occurrences there. Though it’s hard to prove them, these properties are well-known for horrific murders, black magic, untimely death, grim experiences or eerie incidents that happened in the past. We bring you some of the most haunted places in Malaysia, sure to send a shiver down your spine.
Why Puglia makes a great off-season Italian escape
We cycle back to the hotel in a neat line, spokes whirring, weaving through a patchwork of silver-green olive groves. In flat fields uninterrupted by high-rises or clunky machinery, the odd worker toils by hand in the evening sun, maintaining the grids of knarled, ancient trees, some with trunks as thick as oil drums.Skimming into the ivory-stone courtyard, we hand our bikes to a waiting attendant and slink off to the pool, bagging loungers next to none other than Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville. My partner and I lazily raise our heads from our loungers as we spot him, but it’s...
Have You Been to This Spot in New England That Made a List of Overrated Vacation Destinations?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The world is a massive place. There are countless places to visit, nooks and crannies to discover, landmarks to pose with, and cuisine to try. But,...
travelphotodiscovery.com
Amalfi Coast
Amalfi Coast, Italy (explore the coastal region, scenic islands, road trips, beautiful cities) Everyone is looking at Amalfi as that dream destination in Italy with those towns and cities perched on the cliffsides of these spectacular coastlines and rambling downhill towards the ocean. It truly is a magical area that...
hotelnewsme.com
PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED AT NEO ROOFTOP BAR AT NEWLY OPENED MÖVENPICK RESORT AL MARJAN ISLAND
Set to open on 15 October, Neo Rooftop Bar will be the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate’s first 360° rooftop bar will be the coolest place to be when the sun sets! This chic rooftop bar will captivate guests with the most breath-taking 360° views of the city that twinkles and the ocean that glistens below.
divenewswire.com
New Destinations for Nautilus Liveaboards
That includes 1/2 price trips. New Baja destinations that will knock your fins off — that means ultimate whale sharks!. Lifelines on sale for $88.50. the often copied “six-packs” that increase your dealer margin. Comp single occupancy. Come and see us in booth 1835 and we will...
mansionglobal.com
Francis Ford Coppola’s Private Island ‘Hideaway’ Lists for Nearly $2.2 Million
A self-sustaining, private island in Belize—currently used as a retreat by filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and his family—is set to hit the market Friday for $2.195 million, Mansion Global has learned. Known as Coral Caye, the 2.5-acre island is only accessible via a 25-minute boat ride from Placencia,...
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
cohaitungchi.com
Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu 4D, 3N Group Hiking Tour
The Classic Inca Trail to Machu Picchu is one of the most famous treks in all of Peru and South America. This 26-mile trail is only a portion of what it used to be during the Inca Empire and holds great historical importance. This sacred path is now the only direct access to Machu Picchu through the Andes mountains.
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Los Cabos All Inclusive Packages
Set on the tip of Baja California, Los Cabos is one of Mexico’s most popular package destinations. Los Cabos is famed for its exceptional beaches, showstopping watersports, and blockbuster resorts, all set against a highly Instagrammable backdrop. Thousands hotfoot here for year-round sunshine, margaritas on the beach and late-night parties. Unsurprisingly, there are now dozens of companies offering competitively priced all-inclusive packages from cities across the United States. For the best deals, we recommend using a reputable online booking platform to help you with your search. These companies will hold more market power, which means higher discounts. We’ve selected three of the best companies for finding travel packages to Los Cabos based on customer reviews, policies, flexibility, reputation and value for money. We recommend checking each website to ensure you get the best deal.
