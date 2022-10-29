ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robb Report

This New Luxury Villa in the Grenadines Lets You Enjoy the Islands in Complete Privacy

In 1966, Americans John and Mary Caldwell touched down on Prune Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was immediately drawn to the pristine slice of paradise and its like-minded, free-spirited travelers. After scoring the real estate deal of a lifetime—leasing the tropical idyll from the government for a mere dollar a year—the Caldwells transformed the lush, 135-acre expanse into the 10-room Palm Island Beach Club. In 1999, the property changed hands and was reborn as the luxurious Palm Island Resort. Some 23 years later, I arrived in Prune Island (now referred to as Palm Island) to find the...
cruisefever.net

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
drifttravel.com

National Geographic Champions Manchester as a ‘Best of the World’ Destination for Travelers in 2023

National Geographic has announced that Manchester will be included in their highly anticipated list as one of the world’s best destinations to visit in 2023. The influential ‘Best of the World’ list, released today, ranks Manchester as the only city in the UK to be awarded the prestigious accolade, which annually sets out 25 of the must-see places to visit around the globe.
Robb Report

Belmond Hotels Will Reopen the Riviera Maya’s Beloved Maroma Resort Next Year

The Mayan Riviera is about to get a lot more luxurious. One of the destination’s most popular hotels, Maroma, just announced it will reopen on the Mexican coastline by May 2023. The Belmond-owned hideaway closed last April to undergo renovations and will reopen next spring with the first, extensive transformation within the company’s North American portfolio. New and returning guests can expect to find 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focused wellness spa and new gastronomic delights curated by Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho.  Renowned designer Tara Bernerd is leading the restoration, working closely with local artisans to honor the Mexican heritage. Maroma...
moderncampground.com

Lak Tented Camp Named One of SEA’s Must-Visit Glamping Destinations

Southeast Asia travel agency Exotic Voyages has listed Vietnam’s Lak Tented Camp among the list of five gorgeous glamping sites for an unforgettable getaway. As per a report, the campsite featured 15 safari-style tents, four luxurious lakeside bungalows, a dorm, and a restaurant in a wooden longhouse. The campsite...
prestigeonline.com

The most haunted places in Malaysia

Does the supernatural world or paranormal occurrences fascinate you, and you secretly wish to experience them yourself? Are you one of those who love listening to stories revolving around paranormal sightings? Fret not, as we have you covered. And, while Malaysia is a country with beautiful coastal panoramic views and serene nature, it has many places labelled as ‘stigmatised properties’ by visitors who have experienced unnatural occurrences there. Though it’s hard to prove them, these properties are well-known for horrific murders, black magic, untimely death, grim experiences or eerie incidents that happened in the past. We bring you some of the most haunted places in Malaysia, sure to send a shiver down your spine.
The Independent

Why Puglia makes a great off-season Italian escape

We cycle back to the hotel in a neat line, spokes whirring, weaving through a patchwork of silver-green olive groves. In flat fields uninterrupted by high-rises or clunky machinery, the odd worker toils by hand in the evening sun, maintaining the grids of knarled, ancient trees, some with trunks as thick as oil drums.Skimming into the ivory-stone courtyard, we hand our bikes to a waiting attendant and slink off to the pool, bagging loungers next to none other than Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville. My partner and I lazily raise our heads from our loungers as we spot him, but it’s...
travelphotodiscovery.com

Amalfi Coast

Amalfi Coast, Italy (explore the coastal region, scenic islands, road trips, beautiful cities) Everyone is looking at Amalfi as that dream destination in Italy with those towns and cities perched on the cliffsides of these spectacular coastlines and rambling downhill towards the ocean. It truly is a magical area that...
hotelnewsme.com

PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED AT NEO ROOFTOP BAR AT NEWLY OPENED MÖVENPICK RESORT AL MARJAN ISLAND

Set to open on 15 October, Neo Rooftop Bar will be the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate’s first 360° rooftop bar will be the coolest place to be when the sun sets! This chic rooftop bar will captivate guests with the most breath-taking 360° views of the city that twinkles and the ocean that glistens below.
divenewswire.com

New Destinations for Nautilus Liveaboards

That includes 1/2 price trips. New Baja destinations that will knock your fins off — that means ultimate whale sharks!. Lifelines on sale for $88.50. the often copied “six-packs” that increase your dealer margin. Comp single occupancy. Come and see us in booth 1835 and we will...
cohaitungchi.com

Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu 4D, 3N Group Hiking Tour

The Classic Inca Trail to Machu Picchu is one of the most famous treks in all of Peru and South America. This 26-mile trail is only a portion of what it used to be during the Inca Empire and holds great historical importance. This sacred path is now the only direct access to Machu Picchu through the Andes mountains.
travelmag.com

Where to Find the Best Los Cabos All Inclusive Packages

Set on the tip of Baja California, Los Cabos is one of Mexico’s most popular package destinations. Los Cabos is famed for its exceptional beaches, showstopping watersports, and blockbuster resorts, all set against a highly Instagrammable backdrop. Thousands hotfoot here for year-round sunshine, margaritas on the beach and late-night parties. Unsurprisingly, there are now dozens of companies offering competitively priced all-inclusive packages from cities across the United States. For the best deals, we recommend using a reputable online booking platform to help you with your search. These companies will hold more market power, which means higher discounts. We’ve selected three of the best companies for finding travel packages to Los Cabos based on customer reviews, policies, flexibility, reputation and value for money. We recommend checking each website to ensure you get the best deal.

