England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final
England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
England cruise through quarter-final over Australia to reach final four at Rugby World Cup
England proved they are the benchmark at the Rugby World Cup with a 41-5 victory over Australia in their quarter-final.The world number one side were patient following a slow start due to the pouring rain at the Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, but they quickly capitalised on the Wallaroos’ ill discipline to seize the match via a dominant performance from their forwards to notch seven tries and book a spot in the final four.Australia’s inaccuracy at the lineout consistently gifted possession to the Red Roses, who claimed their 29th straight win with the result.Making a huge impact from the start 🤩The...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
Idaho8.com
WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar
Lionel Messi is back in supreme form and it’s just in time for the World Cup. The Argentina forward has scored 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country for his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after that emotional departure from Barcelona. The stats speak for themselves. He has seven goals in the French league and that is more than he had in his entire first season at PSG. He has four goals in four games in the Champions League and nine goals in his last three games for Argentina.
Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness
Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
Australia injury concerns mount after World Cup win over Ireland
Australia improved their prospects of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals but victory over Ireland came at a cost with injuries to Aaron Finch, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis.Finch returned to form by clubbing three sixes and five fours in his 44-ball 63, the linchpin of his side’s 179 for five, but the Australia captain went off in Ireland’s reply with a hamstring problem.While Australia wrapped up a 42-run win after Ireland were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs, there will be concerns about the severity of Finch’s injury and whether it has any impact on his tournament.He said...
techaiapp.com
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream
India and South Africa will play against each other on Sunday, October 30, in the Super 12 round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. After kickstarting their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey against Pakistan on a winning note, India seems to have been in a strong form under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. The match, scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium (formally Perth Stadium), will be India’s third match in the ongoing tournament. The team have already win both the previous matches in this T20 World Cup against Pakistan as well as the Netherlands.
BBC
T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India
India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
Canada defeat USA to book Rugby World Cup semi-final clash against England
Canada overcame a slow start in Auckland to beat the USA 32-11 and snatch the final Rugby World Cup semi-final spot against England.The third-ranked side were under pressure in the first 10 minutes, when they were forced to play deep in their own half and conceded a try to Sale Sharks hooker Joanna Kitlinski.But they hit back almost immediately with two quick tries for Exeter Chiefs lock McKinley Hunt and Stade Bordelais Lionesses loose forward Karen Paquin to be 12-5 after 20 minutes.Canada kept working the edge on most plays, tiring out the USA defenders, but the score stayed the...
2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B
Group B in the 2022 World Cup will be the table American's care about most as it includes the USMNT, England, Wales, and Iran. The post 2022 World Cup Previews: United States and England Clash in Group B appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Rugby World Cup: France, host New Zealand secure spots in semifinals
The final score hid the fact that France went 60 minutes without a try between Grisez’s first and a penalty try which finally relieved some of the pressure Italy had exerted and allowed France to finally stretch its legs in the last quarter. After the penalty try came an...
Belgium manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Roberto Martinez
Roberto Martinez led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as manager
England keep firepower under wraps for World Cup clash with Black Caps | Simon Burnton
Before Tuesday’s crunch match with New Zealand, a calm air surrounds England, with Ben Stokes taking it slow and steady
Idaho8.com
Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina’s curse
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Experienced coaches over a 28-year period all failed to lead Argentina to a major trophy. Lionel Scaloni broke that drought at the Copa America and he will now coach the team at the World Cup in Qatar. Scaloni says “it’s important that when the players go out into the field they’re convinced of what the coach says. I think we’ve been able to achieve that.” The national team set a record of 35 undefeated matches under Scaloni. Lionel Messi says Scaloni “built all of this.”
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Netherlands to avoid elimination
Netherlands 91-9 (20 overs): Ackermann 27 (27); Shadab 3-22, M Wasim 2-15 Pakistan 95-4 (13.5 overs): Rizwan 49 (39); Glover 2-22 Pakistan kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Men's T20 World Cup with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Netherlands. Chasing 92 for victory,...
Rugby-Woodman sets new record as New Zealand reach World Cup semi-finals
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Wing Portia Woodman scored a brace of tries as holders New Zealand breezed into the semi-finals of the women's Rugby World Cup with a 55-3 thrashing of Wales at Whangarei's Northland Events Centre on Saturday.
atptour.com
Felix, Rublev Hold Edge In 4-Man Battle For Last 2 Turin Spots
Two singles spots remain at the Nitto ATP Finals, with a four-way battle at this week’s Rolex Paris Masters deciding who among Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz will earn a place in Turin. Auger-Aliassime and Rublev are in pole position to qualify for the season...
