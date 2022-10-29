Las Cruces Catholic School (LCCS) Principal Adrian Galaz improved his running time in Chicago Marathon by about an hour, LCCS said on Facebook. Galaz clocked in at the Oct. 9, 2022 event at Grant Park in Chicago at 3 hours and 20 minutes. He raised $2,429 for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Last year, Galaz raised a like amount for the America Needs You nonprofit, which assists first-generation, low-income students in college. Visit www.facebook.com/LasCrucesCatholicSchool/photos/5474410485974689. LCCC will host “Roaring 20s,” its sixth annual scholarship gala, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets are $125 each. Sponsorships are available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://lccsonline.org/. Call 575-526-2517. St. Genevieve’s Parish broke ground on Las Cruces’ first parochial school May 3, 1927. May 3 is the date of the Feast of the Finding of the Holy Cross, from which the school took its name. The school was dedicated Sept. 14, 1927, the feast day of the Exultation of the Holy Cross. Visit https://lccsonline.org/.

