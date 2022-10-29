ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

A former member of the Utah Jazz, the object of New York Knicks fans' offseason dreams, has his former favorite team singing the blues as they head back to the Empire State. Donning the wine and gold of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell showed the Knicks exactly what they were missing on Sunday evening, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter alone in an effort that erased a New York lead that reached as high as nine. Mitchell led all scorers in the weekend-closing showdown with 38 total points, paving the way to Cleveland's 121-108 triumph.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Boston Celtics were looking to get back on track following a tough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as they played host to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After a rough second quarter that allowed the Wizards to get back in the game, the Celtics used a heavy dose of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to come away with a 112-94 win at home. Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds while Tatum had 23 points in order to lead the way for the C’s.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to keep their perfect home record intact when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. At 4-1, Cleveland is off to its best five-game start since 2016-17. The Cavs are coming off a big come-from-behind win over the Boston...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

On Sunday night, the Wine & Gold look to make it five straight and continue their best start to the season since 2016-17 when they welcome Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to town. The Cavaliers clawed back for one of their best wins of the young season on Friday night...
