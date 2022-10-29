Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids on AT&T gets you a rugged case and a bargain
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of the best cheap tablets that you can buy, especially if you're looking for a network connection on one of the nationwide cellular networks. Today, AT&T is launching a kids bundle with a connected version of the tablet, including a rugged cover, for around $250, a $50 premium over the basic tablet.
TechRadar
What is Samsung Pass?
Managing passwords for different apps can be challenging. You’d have to remember many complicated passwords by heart, which can be difficult. The good thing is that there are password manager (opens in new tab) apps to help people, and one of them comes pre-installed on Samsung devices. The name is Samsung Pass.
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Nord N300 vs Samsung Galaxy A53: Which should you buy?
OnePlus recently unveiled its Nord N300 5G budget smartphone. Priced at $228, it offers an excellent balance of specs and features. It's the first OnePlus smartphone in the US to use a MediaTek chipset (the Dimensity 810). Samsung Galaxy A53 is another device that is very popular in the budget segment, but it costs $120 more than the OnePlus Nord N300, priced at $350. So, is it worth spending an extra $120 on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, or should you go for the OnePlus Nord N300? Let's find out.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Ars Technica
The Galaxy S22 gets Android 13, Samsung posts timeline for older devices
Hot off of releasing Android 12L last month, Samsung is shipping its first finished builds of Android 13 this week. The Galaxy S22 (regular, Plus, and Ultra) is the first phone to get the update, with carriers like Verizon listing the update as available. Samsung's Android 12L release in September...
TechRadar
The best drawing tablet 2022: top graphics tablets rated
If you’re a digital artist, choosing one of the best drawing tablets is crucial to ensure you can bring your artistic visions to life. Whether it’s for drawing, retouching and editing images or animating, there are plenty of options available. In years past, the best drawing tablets were...
pocketnow.com
U.S. Galaxy S22 getting Android 13 today (One UI 5)
After weeks and weeks of testing, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 for unlocked Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in the United States today. The confirmation comes from the reputed Samsung publication SamMobile. Samsung first started to roll out the One UI...
TechRadar
TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 winners: we reveal the best tech of the year
Welcome to the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022, sponsored by Sky Broadband! Here, we're celebrating the greatest tech available today – and these winners of these prestigious awards are chosen in part by you, the TechRadar readers. The Awards combine our Editor's Choice awards, which cover key tech categories, the...
TechRadar
MacBook Pro 2022 dreams dead as Apple rumored to delay launch
Apple has some new Macs on the horizon, but we won’t see these devices this year sadly – the fresh hardware supposedly won’t turn up until early 2023. This is the latest from well-known leaker Mark Gurman, who made the prediction in his newsletter as published by Bloomberg (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Telegram forced to crack down on paid posts because Apple wasn't getting a cut
Telegram and its users are done skirting Apple's strict payment guidelines. The encrypted messaging platform had to crack down on its iOS users who've been creating paid posts through third-party methods because they violate Apple's payment policies. Until recently, the messaging platform allowed channels to set up paid content (opens...
TechRadar
To beat a 16-inch iPad, Samsung should revive its weirdest tablet
Rumors of a massive new iPad 16-inch model have me very excited, as a fan of a category I call Obnoxiously Large Mobile Devices. While others scoff, I greet the news with glee. I’m a huge sucker for massive screens, and I rejoice when I find my new toy is too big for every bag I own.
TechRadar
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s review
This laptop begs to ask the question of why you might want Windows 11 if you can’t run all Windows applications. There are some reasons, but there are just as many for running Linux or using a Chromebook. Amazing battery life is available for those willing to embrace this hybrid concept.
Android Headlines
Windows 11 PCs Can Now Start The Hotspot On Your Samsung Phones
Samsung‘s efforts to create its ecosystem to compete with the likes of Apple have led them to deepen its ties with Microsoft. A new update rolling out to Windows 11 will allow users to auto-start the hotspot of their smartphones as part of the Phone Link app, but this feature is exclusive to select Samsung Galaxy phones.
TechRadar
9 ways to build a free website without a site builder
We are here to let you in on a little secret…. Creating a website (opens in new tab) for your business doesn’t need to cost you a penny. A website is a collection of web pages and related content that is identified by a common domain name and published on at least one web server. A website may be accessible via a public Internet Protocol (IP) network, such as the Internet, or a private local area network (LAN), by referencing a uniform resource locator (URL) that identifies the site.
TechRadar
The first photo taken by the Samsung Galaxy S23 may have leaked
We're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy S23 make an appearance around February time, bringing with it a slew of camera upgrades – upgrades that are shown off in what could be the first image captured by the phone that we've seen. This photo comes from well-known tipster Ice...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
TechRadar
How to make your TV sound better
There’s no doubt about the fact that modern TVs have upgraded dramatically in the 4K era for picture quality, aesthetics, and features. However, while enhancing their looks, manufacturers often end up compromising their sound quality. Today's TVs sport slim bodies and thin bezels, which means they don’t have sufficient...
TechRadar
You'll soon have to update Zoom a lot more frequently
Zoom has announced that users will need to keep their software more up-to-date more frequently. In an update to its support page (opens in new tab), the company set out the oldest version of software that a user can use to sign in and join meetings, known as the minimum version.
Comments / 0