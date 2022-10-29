Read full article on original website
Crash in Mililani leaves 2 in serious condition
Kamehameha Highway northbound lanes are closed from Ka Uka Boulevard to Lanikuhana.
Teen dies after boating incident off Sand Island
First responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kalihi in Sand Island.
Motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads; investigations ongoing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two motor vehicle accidents have closed portions of Oahu roads Friday night, official said. A motor vehicle accident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard just before 7 p.m. near Kamakee Street. Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Kamakee Mauka...
Man left critically injured following apparent stabbing in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday night. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. on Kalakaua Avenue. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and chest. An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story....
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
Rescue crews recover body of missing teen boater in waters off Sand Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing teen boater in waters off Sand Island on Saturday. Officials said the teenager was found unresponsive in the ocean around 4:15 p.m. and brought to shore. Emergency Medical Services confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead on arrival.
Full closure of H-3 Honolulu-bound coming Nov. 5
The Department of Transportation [DOT] is letting the public know that the H-3 Freeway will be closing to Honolulu-bound traffic from 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Harano Tunnel.
Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Plans are on track to shut down several lanes of Dillingham Blvd in order to move forward with Honolulu's Rail project. Utilities will be relocated along the road starting next month - work that will take three years to finish. However, many business owners in the area...
Freon gas leak triggered evacuations at Costco Warehouse in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A refrigerant gas leak forced the evacuation of the Iwilei Costco Thursday afternoon, said the Honolulu Fire Department. Three HFD units, including a HAZMAT team responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. Fire officials said Freon gas was leaking from the store’s compressor room. Crews...
Freon leak prompts evacuation of Costco in Kalihi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Costco Warehouse store in Kalihi has been evacuated due to a Freon leak, Thursday afternoon. Honolulu fire crews were called out to the store, located in the 500 block of Alakawa Street, just before 2 p.m. following reports of a chemical odor emanating from inside.
Police investigate reckless endangerment call in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) Police are investigating a reckless endangerment call in the Ward area in Honolulu. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) were called to Auahi Street this morning at 2 a.m.
Red light cameras catch 126 drivers, warnings issued
The state says 126 drivers have been caught on camera going through a red light. For now, those drivers are just getting a warning. But fines will be handed out next month, and a second camera will be installed by then also.
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
Honolulu officers cleared of internal violations in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three Honolulu police officers who fatally shot teen robbery suspect Iremamber Sykap last year won’t face discipline from the department, Hawaii News Now has learned. Officers Geoffrey Thom, Christopher Fredeluces and Zackary Ah Nee have not been officially notified about the decision by the administrative...
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
Kaimukī residents fed up with speeding on Harding Ave.
After four crashes along Harding Avenue in less than a year, Kaimukī residents are fed up and want something done to slow down drivers.
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
HART aims to open first leg of rail soon, but concerns remain over cracks in column
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are trying to open the first leg of Honolulu’s long-delayed rail project in the coming months. But there’s still concern over the concrete that supports the line. A crucial piece of that is making sure the issue of the cracks on the hammerhead structures...
Water restored after 8-inch water main break impacts Waipahu High, surrounding homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water has been restored for Waipahu resident after the Board of Water Supply fixed an 8-inch water main break Thursday night, officials said. The break occurred around 6:45 p.m. near Awalai Street. Crews were able to complete repairs by 8:40 p.m. The city said the break had...
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
