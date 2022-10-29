ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas Worst Baby Names People Will Totally Judge You For

Hey there Arkansas moms and dads and moms-to-be and dads-to-be, this is for sure an exciting time for you and the whole family. I'm sure names are being thrown at you left and right and picking the right name for your baby is most important. So let's get you some suggestions for not only the best names for babies in Arkansas but also maybe a few you might want to think twice about.
ARKANSAS STATE
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
KOLR10 News

Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
BATON ROUGE, LA

