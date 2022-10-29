Read full article on original website
Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football Week 9
By Steve Andrews | Photo by Tommy Land Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Friday night’s football games. If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know. Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, QB The senior completed 13 of 17 passes for 215 ...
KTLO
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers and downpours continue Sunday
TONIGHT: The heaviest and most consistent rain has moved out and tonight our rain will be more off and on. A 60% chance for scattered showers and a rare rumble of thunder will continue through the night. Temperatures will stay in the 50s with a northeast wind 5-10 mph. SUNDAY:...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Thursday afternoon accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff resulted in power outage, Coleman Elementary released students earlier
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Coleman Elementary students were released from school earlier than usual on Thursday due to a power outage caused by an accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff. The Blake Street accident initially resulted in a tipped power pole, and utility crews were forced to turn...
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy today and rain will move in tonight and tomorrow
It’s a cool morning with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. It will get to the low and mid 60s at lunchtime and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 69° this afternoon. We do not expect rain in Central Arkansas today, but we do expect some tonight. Maybe as early as 9 or 10 PM.
Arkansas Worst Baby Names People Will Totally Judge You For
Hey there Arkansas moms and dads and moms-to-be and dads-to-be, this is for sure an exciting time for you and the whole family. I'm sure names are being thrown at you left and right and picking the right name for your baby is most important. So let's get you some suggestions for not only the best names for babies in Arkansas but also maybe a few you might want to think twice about.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
thv11.com
Arkansas woman finally gets pageant crown from 1967
Judy Cox was crowned Miss Springdale back in 1967. Now, in 2022, she has finally received her crown.
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Live music, cheese dip and the paranormal
As Halloween weekend arrives, there is no shortage of fun things to do in central Arkansas, especially for fans of comedy, live music, the paranormal or cheese dip.
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd
BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
