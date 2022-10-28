The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 1.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

