Related
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Piedmont Lithium (PLL) This Earnings Season?
Piedmont Lithium PLL is anticipated to report loss per share when it reports third-quarter 2022 results later this week. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLL’s third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at a loss of 37 cents per share. Over the past 30 days, the estimate has moved down from the earlier expected loss of 26 cents per share to the current estimate of a loss of 37 cents per share.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 2, 2022 : CVS, HUM, EL, CVE, TEL, TT, RACE, YUM, APO, ROK, ZBH, CDW
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 1.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.10 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NASDAQ
Why Harsco Stock Rallied as Much as 20% in Early Trading Today
Shares of Harsco (NYSE: HSC), an environmental solutions company, rose dramatically on Nov. 1, gaining as much as 20% in early trading. The big news came out before the market opened, when the company released its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. Investors clearly liked what they saw. So what. Revenue for...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Compugen Jumped 9.27% on Tuesday
Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company, saw its shares rise 9.27% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $0.9518 on Monday and then opened on Tuesday at $0.96. The stock rose to as high as $1.11 a share in the early afternoon before falling to $1.04 at the close. So far this year, the stock is down 75%, and it has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Independent Bank (IBCP) Stock
Independent Bank (IBCP) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this bank holding company reflects...
NASDAQ
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
NASDAQ
Why Sony Group Stock Was Up on Tuesday
Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) investors beat the market on Tuesday. Their stock gained 10% by 3:30 p.m. ET compared to a 0.5% drop in the S&P 500. That boost erased just a portion of recent losses for the Tokyo-based conglomerate, though. Shares remain down over 40%, or roughly double the decline in the wider market so far in 2022.
NASDAQ
Can Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. When looking at the last two reports, this company...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Pinnacle West (PNW) in Q3 Earnings?
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before market open. Pinnacle West Capital delivered an earnings surprise of 11.5% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Consider. The ongoing...
NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu Stocks Roared Higher Early Tuesday
Stocks of some of China's most popular companies rallied out of the gate on Tuesday. The Chinese government has long instituted strict measures and government regulatory crackdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic, which has weighed on the country's already fragile economy. However, recent developments suggest the worst may be over, which could result in the lifting of government restrictions, thus providing a boost to China's battered stock market.
NASDAQ
Pre-Markets in Green to Start a Fresh Month
Pre-market futures are up again, after shedding some excess to start the week after big gains Friday. The Dow is +250 points currently, the S&P 500 is +43 and the Nasdaq is +155. We’re seeing a pretty clear pull to the upside, which is curious coming as it is at the commencement of a new Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This meeting is sure to bring us another 75 basis-point (bps) rate hike tomorrow afternoon, once the meeting concludes.
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Energy, Materials Shares Rise
(RTTNews) - After opening with a strong positive gap, the Canadian market climbed further up Tuesday morning, and remains firmly placed well above the flat line despite paring some of its early gains. Materials and energy stocks are up with impressive gains, tracking higher commodity prices. Technology, consumer staples and...
NASDAQ
SoFi Technologies Gains 15% On Higher Q3 Revenues, Outlook
(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 56 percent increase in third-quarter revenue. Further, the company raised its adjusted revenue outlook for the full year 2022. The quarterly revenue was $423.98 million from $272.006 million in...
